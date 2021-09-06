Bella Vista resident Rider shares life memories

BELLA VISTA -- Concordia resident Elizabeth Rider recently shared some memories from her life.

She grew up in Russellville and, at 20 years old, was working at a drive-in restaurant when she met her first husband, Kermit Womack. They were married 33 years and had seven children: Jim Womack, Kathy Fortune, Steve Womack, Susie Daugherty, Linda Cook, Margaret Robinson and Chris Womack.

After three of their children were born, they moved to Elizabethtown, Ky., for six months because Kermit was stationed there with the Army. After that, they moved back to Russellville and he went to work for a radio station, KXRJ. Elizabeth said then the family moved to Higginsville, Mo., for another job in radio for a couple years, followed by a move to Moberly, Mo. She said there was plenty of snow there and her children loved it. They ended up living in Missouri for 11 years. In 1973 they moved back to Russellville, and Kermit bought the radio station there and one in Rogers. In 1985 the couple divorced.

Elizabeth said she married her high school sweetheart, Bobby Rider, in 1987. He had been a football player in high school, and she had been in the band, and they had become very close. He quit high school at age 17 and joined the Navy, and they kept in touch for a while but eventually lost touch and both married other people. He did not come back to Russellville for 40 years, she said. He happened to be visiting his brother in Russellville, and his brother told him to call Elizabeth and take her to lunch. They were married 22 years until Bobby died in 2010.

"We had a wonderful marriage. He was the sweetest thing," she said. "We didn't argue. We just talked everything out."

Bobby had served three tours in Vietnam. When they married, he was living in Vancouver, Wash., working as maintenance supervisor for Evergreen School District and had five years left until retirement. Elizabeth moved to Washington to be with him and, after he retired, they moved back to Russellville, she said.

Bobby suffered from COPD and asthma from being exposed to Agent Orange during Vietnam, she said. Before he died, Elizabeth was caring for him and her elderly mother at the same time. Bobby died in 2010, and her mother died in 2011.

In 2019, Elizabeth moved to Concordia, after her children suggested it.

She also talked about different places she has worked. She worked at Valmac Industries in Russellville, which is now Tyson Foods, for eight years as secretary for the frozen sales manager. Her department delivered frozen food products to military bases overseas. After that, she worked at the nuclear plant in Russellville. Her job was sending applications for work to Navy personnel who had eight years of experience on nuclear submarines. She also worked at Winrock Farms on Petit Jean for a couple of years. In the mid-1990s she opened her own computer business doing bookkeeping and secretarial work.

Elizabeth has also volunteered at several places. She volunteered at the Bentonville Senior Center, was 2004-2005 president of the American Legion Auxiliary and volunteered a lot with the American Legion hut in Russellville. She has volunteered for the American Red Cross. She volunteered from 2004 to 2008 as secretary for the U.S.S. Wilhoite, a Navy ship. She attends Sunny Side Baptist Church in Rogers where she is in charge of the quarterly blood drive. She also makes apple butter and cookies for her neighbors.

"Anything that anyone needs done, I help them. That's my calling. I like people. I like to help them," she said.