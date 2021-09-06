Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

Aug. 23

Eat My Catfish

200 N. Progress Ave., Suite 5, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Employee did not lather with soap for 10-15 seconds prior to rinsing off soap. Employee did not wash hands prior to putting on gloves. Mayo buckets stored as clean are visibly dirty and feel greasy to the touch. One pan of beans not at 135 degrees or above. Product may not have been reheated properly. Tartar sauce is not being held at 41 or below in the pump dispensers, portion cups and the bucket.

Noncritical violations: Water dripping onto the floor from the fish on ice in the walk-in cooler. The water is not reaching the floor drain without employees using a squeegee. Measuring scoop stored in the sugar, handle is in the product. Ice scoops stored on top of the ice machine. Reusing mayo containers for food storage. Three-compartment sink is not connected to the drain. No cold water at the back hand washing sink or the mop sink. Saw cuts in the concrete in the walk-in cooler and in the food preparation area. Certified food protection manager not accredited. Facility has 90 days.

Hunger and Thirst Ministries

3298 E. Kenwood St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Equipment and shelves for packaged food items visibly dirty. Excessive items not necessary for food service and food storage in the warehouse and storeroom.

King Burrito

2000 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Employee (cook) washed hands with food service gloves still on.

Noncritical violations: Ice scoop stored on top, outside surface of ice machine.

Mary's Little Lambs

506 Moberly Lane, Suite 6, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available.

Raising Hope Childcare and Preschool

1700 S.E. Moberly Lane, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Posted permit has expired.

Saltgrass Steak House

4044 S. J.B. Hunt Drive, Rogers

Critical violations: No paper towels available at hand washing sink in server areas.

Noncritical violations: Chlorine at 0 ppm in dish machine.

Seventh-day Adventist Church

301 N. 33rd St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Unable to provide evidence of a person in charge that is currently certified as a food protection manager.

Sharky's Modern Mexican Kitchen

3000 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Rogers

Critical violations: No soap available at hand washing sink in dish room. Chopped tomatoes and multiple other items in walk-in cooler are not date-marked.

Noncritical violations: None

Aug. 24

Acropolis

905 N.W. 13th St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Inside of ice machine has buildup of residue.

Noncritical violations: Some nonfood contact (inside/outside of microwave, handles on coolers, bottoms/shelves of cold hold units) surfaces have an accumulation of food residue.

Fratelli's Wood Fired Pizzeria

118 S. Broadway St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Clean all equipment as needed. Clean and sanitize all food contact surfaces as needed prior to opening.

Noncritical violations: Pizza trays that have holes or cracked are no longer in good condition to use. Exposed sheet rock behind the pizza prep table is not smooth and easily cleanable. Wall covering has some nicks in it by the pizza oven. Shelf in the upright cooler is rusty and no longer in good condition. Crack in the covering of the door panel in the upright cooler. Wood behind the front hand washing sink is not sealed. Seal as needed. Repair as needed prior to opening.

Greer Lingle Middle School

901 N. 13th St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available.

Heritage High School Concessions

1516 S. Sixth St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No test strips available.

Joe Mathias Elementary

1609 N. 24th St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available.

Papa John's

231 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager.

Qdoba Mexican Grill

2005 Promenade Blvd., Suite 100, Rogers

Critical violations: Utensils had food residue on food contact surfaces. They were not being actively used at the time of the inspection. Some of the dishes on the drying rack in dish area had black greasy buildup. Grilled chicken in hot hold by grill was 106 degrees, bagged cut-up grilled chicken in hot holding box was 113 degrees and should be held at 135 degrees or above. Chopped lettuce in prep table on line was 44 degrees and cheese in same unit was 50 degrees and should be temping at 41 degrees or below. The spray fixture on three-compartment sink was hanging in sink, below the lip of the sink. There must be at least two-inch gap between lip of sink and opening of faucet at all times. The food prep sink by ice machine did not have hot water. It was turned off at wall valve. When the cold water to this faucet was turned on, water leaked out of the hot water side of the faucet.

Noncritical violations: A handwashing sink shall be maintained so that it is accessible at all times for employee use, and do not use for purposes other than handwashing. Spray bottle of lime juice and squeeze bottles of water for grill were not labeled with contents. Open bags of rice in dry storage area below other stored items, also there were rubber bands in the items above the rice. The steam door seal on the steam oven is loose. The door handle to the walk-in cooler is missing the latch. The door seal for hot holding unit is torn and missing in places, especially the top portion; window on the inside of the walk-in cooler door is missing the trim and the insulation is exposed. The back left burrito press is missing a screw on top heating plate left front, the plate is loose and insulation is exposed; metal colander hanging in food prep area has been bent and reshaped and now has angles that cannot be cleaned. There is food debris on and in equipment, the front salad prep cooler has food debris in bottom and food debris in door seal and there is greasy buildup around door opening. Many shelves in walk-in cooler have yellow food debris buildup. Food debris on back right burrito press and black greasy buildup on knife sharpener. Trash receptacles in kitchen have black greasy buildup. There is also black greasy buildup on dust pan. There is food debris and black greasy buildup on other items on floor under and behind equipment (front line, grill, hold prep, dry storage racks, and dish area, and walk-in). The floor drain for three-compartment has food debris and water standing. There is also a black greasy buildup on floor along walls.

Saiwok Vietnamese Street Food

2882 W. Walnut St., Suite 6, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No proof provided during inspection that a person in charge is currently certified as a food protection manager.

Taqueria Michoacan

2882 W. Walnut St., Suite 1, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Dust buildup on fans in walk-in cooler. No proof provided during inspection that a person in charge is currently certified as a food protection manager

Aug. 25

211 Cafe

405 S. Main St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Sanitizer in three-compartment sink was about 100 ppm quat, target concentration is between 200-400 ppm.

Noncritical violations: Quat test strips could not be located during time of inspection. No certified food safety manager.

La Pasadita

803 E. Main St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Person in charge using a refrigerator that is not working. Cooked food is being held at room temperature for unknown period of time. Raw meats stored above ready-to-eat foods and over beverages. Hand washing sink being used to wash cilantro. Beans, rice and carnitas stored at room temperature after cooked beans 89 degrees, rice 91 degrees and carnitas 123 degrees and should be held at 135 degrees or above. Food in the meat display case is not at 41 degrees or below. Yogurt in the front single door refrigerator is not at 41 degrees or below. Food in the black refrigerator is not at 41 degrees or below. Items are not date marked as needed.

Noncritical violations: Pan of raw meat stored on top of cans of beverage. Packages of raw meat stored above vegetables and other cooked foods. Raw shell eggs stored above vegetables. Store all uncooked meats and eggs below all other foods. Wooden paddle used to stir foods during cooking is no longer in good condition. Wood is cracked and splintered. It is no longer easily cleanable. Discontinue use for any food preparation. Food preparation surfaces in the kitchen are visibly dirty. Inside refrigerators and floor are visibly dirty. Remove unnecessary items in the back rooms to help maintain the facility in a clean manner. No certified food protection manager. Permit is not posted and needs to be in customer view.

Par Bar At The Course At Sager

801 N. Country Club Road, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No drain board for placing dishes to air dry. Baseboard is coming away from the wall near the kitchen entrance.

Rush Bowl

3511 S.E. J St., Suite 5, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit Expired 6/30/2021.

YW Poke

3511 S.E. J St., Suite 7, Bentonville

Critical violations: Carton of eggs and tray fish stored above produce.

Noncritical violations: None

Aug. 26

Aloft Hotel

1103 S. 52nd St., Rogers

Critical violations: Utensils and other items in kitchen hand washing sink.

Noncritical violations: Packaged boiled eggs in retail cooler are not labeled.

Angus Jack Burgers and Fries

1001 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Food items in cooler under grill were above 41 degrees. Sliced cheese was 64 degrees and cut pineapple was 62 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Door to cooler under grill has duct tape holding it together. No food safety manager.

El Jazmin Mexican and Salvador

105 S. 21st St., Suite D, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No proof provided during inspection that a person in charge is currently certified as a food protection manager.

Freddy's

4507 W. Walnut St., Suite 4, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Ice buildup on fan and on door to walk-in freezer at bottom of door.

Hunan Village

3402 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Employees are not washing hands prior to putting on gloves when handling ready-to-eat foods. No paper towels at the kitchen hand washing sink. Black grime on the front and back sides of the drop guard inside the ice machine. As the ice drops into the bin it may come in contact with this substance. Boiled egg, shredded cabbage, cole slaw on the salad bar and the cantaloupe are not at 41 degrees or below. Sausage at the wok station is 44 degrees and tofu is 43 degrees. Maintain cold food at 41 degrees or below. Bowls of cole slaw stored stacked inside of each other with the bottom of the bowl directly touching the food.

Noncritical violations: Facility is using laundry detergent to wash/soak dishes. Shelves in the walk-in have food debris and possible mold on them. Underside of the door handles on the reach in cooler are dirty. Handles and doors on the three-door cooler are dirty. No certified food protection manager.

Jersey Mike's Subs

3316 S.W. I St., Suite 2, Bentonville

Critical violations: Front hand wash sink not currently accessible. Electronics and other items are currently blocking the sink from being used.

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager.

Millwood Christian Church

3450 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food buildup and grime on shelves in refrigerator, on refrigerator doors/handles, metal cabinet; dust buildup behind stove; grease and dust buildup on vent hood/filters. No certified food manager on staff.

Pinnacle Nutrition

5100 Pauline Whitaker Parkway, Suite 100, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Accumulation of food buildup and grime on inside and outside of ice machine door. Permit expired 7/31/2021.

Aug. 27

Kum & Go

816 W. Monroe Ave., Lowell

Critical violations: Breakfast pizza at 125 degrees and pepperoni pizza at 130 degrees in hot box and should temp at 135 degrees or above.

Noncritical violations: None

McDonald's

1702 U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Broken thermometer in the upright reach in (burrito) cooler. Shelves in the under the counter milk cooler are rusty. Cabinet under the customer soda station is visibly dirty. Milk cabinet has milk spilled in the bottom of the unit and milk is leaking onto the floor. Cabinet under the ice cream machine is visibly dirty. Insulation panel under the customer soda drain is falling down.

Papa John's Pizza

2810 W. Walnut St., Suite D, Rogers

Critical violations: No proof provided during inspection that a person in charge is currently certified as a food protection manager.

Noncritical violations: None

Tropical Market

2810 W. Walnut St., Suite A, Rogers

Critical violations: Rice with meat, soups, puff donuts and stews available for customer self-service in upright freezer do not have labels indicating source or ingredients.

Noncritical violations: None

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Aug. 23 -- Bean & Vine, 3000 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Rogers; Child Enrichment Services, 1701 N.E. Wildcat Way, Bentonville; Panda Express, 319 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Aug. 25 -- Acai, 900 S. Main St., Bentonville; Firehouse Subs, 3511 S.E. J St., Suite 2, Bentonville; Reagan Elementary, 3904 W. Olive St., Rogers; Rogers Grace Hill Elementary, 901 N. Dixieland Road, Rogers; Sunshine School and Development, 3400 N. Woods Lane, Rogers

Aug. 26 -- ABC Happy Kids Learning Academy, 2204 N. 12th St., Rogers; Neighbors Mill Bakery & Cafe, 5111 W. JB Hunt Drive, Rogers; Rogers Early Learning Center, 2712 W. Olive St., Rogers; Social Project Brewing Co., 600 S.W. 41st St., Suite 4, Bentonville

Aug. 27 -- Frank Tillery Elementary, 621 W. Elm St., Rogers; Mo On A Roll, 504 S.E. Fifth St., Bentonville; Ozark Guidance Center, 2205 Phyllis St., Bentonville; The Momentary (Mo Bar), 507 S.E. E St., Bentonville; The Momentary (The Break Room), 507 S.E. E St., Bentonville