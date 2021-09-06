COLUMNIST: Let's honor, and save, workers this Labor Day

Christopher D. Cook

Tribune News Service

As we celebrate Labor Day and essential workers amid a viciously resurgent pandemic, we ought to match our rhetoric with some concrete protections for these workers--you know, all those warehouse employees, meatpackers, farmworkers and supermarket staff that industry groups love to thank online while doing little, if anything, for them in the real world.

We're talking basic things like fresh N-95 masks for all workers, face shields wherever needed, adequate physical distancing, free regular testing for covid-19, and paid sick time for every worker who needs it--all recommended by the Centers for Disease Control.

The problem is that President Joe Biden has abandoned his executive order, issued on his second day in office, to protect workers' health and safety during the pandemic.

Biden pledged to enact a new infectious disease rule to protect workers--which the Trump administration refused to do--by last March. Three months later, in June, he finally signed a narrow rule that only covers health-care workers, leaving out tens of millions of workers who toil daily in dangerous conditions where covid-19 infections have spread like wildfire.

Those industry groups that love to publicly thank their "essential workers"--including the National Grocers Association, the North American Meat Institute, the National Retail Federation, and, get this, even the American Hospital Association--also lobbied intensely to exclude these same workers from covid-19 safety protections on the job. Now, business groups are pushing to gut and delay enforcement of these already enfeebled protections.

Since March 15, when Biden's covid-19 worker protections were supposed to launch, more than 15,000 working-age Americans have died from the pandemic, according to the National Council for Occupational Safety and Health (COSH).

"Every one of those individuals had a family that was also at risk of covid," said Jessica E. Martinez, COSH's co-executive director. "Releasing an emergency standard three months late and just for health-care workers is too little, too late."

But it's not too late for Biden to stand up to the industry lobbyists and follow through with his promise to America's essential workers, whose health and safety is, indeed, "essential." That would be a stronger message than any #LaborDay tweet.

Christopher D. Cook is an award-winning journalist and author of "Diet for a Dead Planet: Big Business and the Coming Food Crisis." This column was produced for The Progressive magazine and distributed by Tribune News Service.