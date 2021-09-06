Giants rough up Buehler, take over NL West lead

SAN FRANCISCO -- If the Dodgers and Giants just provided a glimpse of a possible playoff series, an October matchup between these rivals could be one for the ages.

"I can imagine that would be the most intense postseason series I've ever been a part of," San Francisco first baseman Brandon Belt said.

The September showdown wasn't half bad, either.

Steven Duggar hit a two-run triple after being called up earlier in the day, Belt homered, and the Giants wrapped up a key weekend series against Los Angeles with a 6-4 win Sunday to take a narrow NL West lead again.

San Francisco did it with a second consecutive bullpen game, and did it watching Albert Pujols launch another home run at age 41.

"It's just no flinch, up and down the lineup, the bullpen," Duggar said. "It's just a lot of fun, it's a lot of fun to come to the field, strap it on and go play."

Pujols hit career home run No. 678 with a pinch-hit, two-run drive in the ninth off Giants closer Jake McGee.

Brandon Crawford had an RBI double and Darin Ruf singled home a run in the second as San Francisco beat Walker Buehler (13-3) for the first time. He had gone 7-0 with a 1.83 ERA over his initial 12 outings and 10 starts against the Giants. The right-hander hadn't allowed more than five runs since giving up six to Colorado on Sept. 2, 2019.

"The worst I've thrown in a long time," he said.

The Giants tagged Buehler for a season-high six runs on seven hits over three innings in the final regular-season matchup between the rivals.

BREWERS 6, CARDINALS 5 Daniel Vogelbach hit a pinch-hit grand slam off Alex Reyes to cap a five-run rally in the ninth inning that gave Milwaukee a victory over St. Louis. Reyes entered the game after the Brewers had loaded the bases off Giovanny Gallegos.

METS 13, NATIONALS 6 Javier Baez went 4 for 4 with a home run, Kevin Pillar hit a grand slam that capped a game-sealing, six-run ninth inning, and New York beat Washington.

BRAVES 9, ROCKIES 2 Ozzie Albies homered on the first pitch of Ryan Feltner's major league debut, and Atlanta added three more home runs in a win over Colorado.

PHILLIES 4, MARLINS 3 (10) Odubel Herrera hit an RBI single in the 10th inning and Philadelphia averted a three-game sweep against Miami.

CUBS 11, PIRATES 8 Frank Schwindel hit a go-ahead grand slam, Matt Duffy homered twice, including a grand slam, and Chicago outslugged Pittsburgh.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ORIOLES 8, YANKEES 7 Gary Sanchez hit a grand slam and a two-run home run, but New York blew a late lead and lost again to last-place Baltimore.

BLUE JAYS 8, ATHLETICS 0 Robbie Ray struck out 10 while pitching one-hit ball into the seventh inning, Marcus Semien hit his 35th home run and Toronto completed a three-game sweep of Oakland.

INDIANS 11, RED SOX 5 Franmil Reyes homered over the Green Monster to spark a three-run third inning -- Cleveland's franchise-record tying 19th consecutive game with a home run -- and the Indians defeated Boston.

ROYALS 6, WHITE SOX 0 Brady Singer tossed seven scoreless innings and Salvador Perez hit another home run as Kansas City beat Chicago.

TWINS 6, RAYS 5 Nick Gordon had a game-tying RBI single in the seventh inning and a go-ahead run-scoring hit in the ninth, leading Minnesota past AL East-leading Tampa Bay.

RANGERS 7, ANGELS 3 DJ Peters homered twice, had a career-high four hits and drove in four runs, and Taylor Hearn pitched seven innings of seven-hit ball as Texas defeated Los Angeles.

INTERLEAGUE

PADRES 4, ASTROS 3 Jake Cronenworth hit a home run with one out in the ninth inning and San Diego took two of three from AL West-leading Houston.

TIGERS 4, REDS 1 Jeimer Candelario snapped a scoreless tie with a two-run triple and five Detroit pitchers combined to frustrate Cincinnati.

MARINERS 10, DIAMONDBACKS 4 (11) Kyle Seager hit a go-ahead, two-RBI double to spark an 11th-inning rally and lift Seattle over Arizona.