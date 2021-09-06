DEAR HELOISE: It has always been a family tradition that we all gather at our place for barbecue and fun on Labor Day. We have a big house on a generous size lot on a lake. It's the perfect place to host about 40 to 45 people.

While my husband and I love hosting this annual event, we are at an age when it has gotten to be too much to do everything.

I started assigning duties to the younger members -- that is, my daughters and daughters-in-law. They helped with food preparation. My two sons helped their father string lights, set up picnic tables and cut the grass.

I thought some might balk at having to pitch in, but instead everyone had a great time.

-- Sid and Joyce T., Bay City, Mich.

DEAR READERS: New uses for old mailboxes:

• Paint a bright color and place on a pole. Use to hold hand tools and gloves.

• Use in a home office to hold rulers, chalk, etc.

• Place on a pole and leave the door open, or drill a large hole in the cover to encourage birds to nest there.

DEAR HELOISE: My girlfriend and I are having a garage sale, but we've never done this before. Any hints for us?

-- Amy and Liz, Milan, Tenn.

DEAR AMY AND LIZ: Here are a few hints for you:

First, each of you needs to buy colored dots to place on furniture and other items. Each of you should use a different color and write the price of the item on the dot. When someone wants to buy something, just peel off the dot and stick it to a sheet of paper. Then you can each add up your colored dots to determine how to divide the money.

Make sure everything you sell is clean. Try to arrange items to look attractive, and place similar items together.

Lock all the doors to your house as a safety precaution and don't let anyone in to try on anything.

Don't forget to advertise in the local paper. Use a cash-only policy, or if you feel comfortable taking a check, then go ahead and accept checks. If someone asks you to hold something for them, the answer is no. You'll probably sell it to someone else, and you have no assurance the other person will return to buy it.

Have plenty of one dollar bills and change on hand, and keep a close eye on the cash box.

DEAR READERS: Here are some hints that might be helpful to you around the house:

While making candied yams, try taking a stick of cold butter and grating it over the yams instead of trying to use small chunks.

Use a serrated grapefruit spoon to scoop out fruit or vegetables with seeds inside.

Painting a wall? First, use a clean broom and sweep the walls in a downward motion to remove dust and pet hair. Your new paint will adhere to the wall better.

Wax on your rug? Place a metal pan filled with ice on the wax. When the wax is frozen, use a dull knife to crack off the wax.

