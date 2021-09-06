OPINION: Horoscopes by Holiday

Happy birthday Sept. 6: Today, they celebrate your uniqueness. You bring out a side of people that wouldn't exist if not for you. You'll continue the tradition with playful and thoughtful interactions throughout the year. Your involvement in an uphill battle will prove worth the fight. Compensation will be sweet. Never resist love; take it all in.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You're considering a bold move. If it makes your heart beat faster and you feel like running away, that's a good sign. The conqueror that you are, you'll run toward your fear instead.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You have no trouble bringing your mind to the task at hand, but keeping it there for long stretches amidst distractions will be a challenge. Prevent the distractions and you're golden.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): An inner critic will speak especially loudly. Respond in a warm and welcoming way, and the climate inside you becomes milder. Clouds part, your head clears and sunshine floods your heart.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You and a loved one will respectfully disagree. That you can do this without too much of an emotional charge speaks well of the relationship's stability, which is trending in a healthy direction.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Avoid mind-numbing activities such as losing yourself in entertainment you've already seen. Aim smarter. Intellectual pursuits will first expand your mind, then your horizons.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You will come across outdated information, wrong addresses and links to error pages, yet you're still on a good path. Stick to the maps of the well-intentioned journeyers before you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): If no one objects to your work, dig a little deeper. Good work will raise questions. It will find support and critics at the same time. And great work will be simultaneously loved and reviled.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): To remain on course, you will need resilience. Therefore, any knock to your balance is a lucky opportunity to practice emotional elasticity, quick reflexes and speedy recovery.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): To get the whole story, you must talk to everyone who was there. Beware: There are many who don't want the whole story — only the story that supports their agenda.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Oscar Wilde said style is what "makes us believe in a thing." You will prove his point today as you infuse something ordinary with your extraordinary uniqueness and watch it get bought right up.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Although it is not inherently useful to offend people, worthy endeavors sometimes alter power dynamics, which is sure to ruffle feathers. The popularity of a choice will have little to do with its correctness.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): The importance of good friends isn't lost on you. You'll be reminded of good times and cherished friends, which could inspire a thoughtful show of appreciation.

LABORIOUS NEW MOON

The new moon in the sign of hard work is an apt omen for Labor Day — a holiday honoring the contributions of workers that is traditionally celebrated by giving them the day off. The dark seed of a moon is a reminder that we are improving and our regenerative forces are churning even as we relax. A healthy revitalization is underway.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: "I was born Nov. 15, 1967, and never felt like I fit the profile of a Scorpio. I battled leukemia at age 4, died (crossed over) and came back. This all occurred between Feb. 4-11, 1974. If someone comes back, does their sign change or get mixed up?"

A: Wow! You say you don't fit the profile of a Scorpio, yet the very act of dying and coming back to life embodies the most amazing quality of Scorpio. One of Scorpio's symbols is the phoenix — a mystical bird whose life cycle includes growing old, bursting into flames and then rising up new and glorious from the ashes. At the very young age of 4, you completed this cycle and have subsequently had other such rebirths of a more spiritual and psychological nature. Your Scorpio origins help you to transform quite completely! Your original chart has very little of the air element in it. I believe your reentry to Earth carries with it a sort of Aquarian (air sign) birthday, and as an adult, you prefer to resonate with the energy of Aquarius, leaving painful memories of illness behind you.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Jeff Foxworthy, who ranks among the most successful and popular comedians, is also an author and talk show host. His children's book "Dirt on My Shirt" is fitting for the earth sign Virgo. Foxworthy hosted three seasons of the Game Show Network's "The American Bible Challenge," a Bible-themed game show in which contestants win money for their favorite charity.