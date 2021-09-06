Lincoln assesses storm damage around stadium

LINCOLN -- Storm damage around Wolfpack Stadium with bleachers blown onto the field and chunks of turf ripped out cost Lincoln home field advantage in its season opener against Elkins on Aug. 27.

The storm came through Lincoln about 3:30 p.m. Aug. 26 with winds estimated at 60-70 mph, causing minor damage to the turf, blowing some of the bleachers onto the playing surface and knocking down fences.

On Aug. 30, Lincoln athletic director Deon Birkes didn't have a cost estimate for repairs but said an insurance adjuster was coming Aug. 31 to look at the damage. The district carries a deductible, and Birkes said he was optimistic insurance will take care of the rest of the costs.

Damages hit Lincoln's athletic infrastructure that the district has worked hard to get in place in several areas. Stands were blown across the field, and both the track and turf field were damaged in places. Fencing was blown over in several places, and vehicles were damaged from debris. Lincoln recently completed fundraising projects to purchase a new pole vault pit and high jump pit, and both were damaged.

Birkes, a Lincoln native who frequently serves as needed in the community, was driving a bus the day the storm hit on Aug. 26.

"At 3 p.m., we had nothing, and by 3:10, we had a full-blown storm here. By 4 p.m., it was gone," Birkes said.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER/A freak summer storm ripped up a chunk near the south end zone in Lincoln's Wolfpack Stadium Thursday.