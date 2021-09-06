Lincoln modifies food truck rules

LINCOLN -- The Lincoln City Council on Aug. 24 made one change to its ordinance that establishes standards for mobile food vendors.

Previously, food trucks were allowed in a rural development zone, or R-D, and B-1 and B-2 zones, both commercial zones. The amended ordinance does not allow food trucks in R-D zones but now allows the mobile vendors in rural agriculture (R-A) zones, along with the commercial zones.

The council approved an ordinance for the mobile food vendors at its July meeting and also approved an emergency clause for the ordinance. City officials have said several people are ready to apply for permits to set up food trucks in the community.

The council also repealed an ordinance approved earlier this year that provided paid covid-19 leave for city employees, retroactive to Jan. 1. The ordinance authorized 80 hours of paid covid leave for full-time employees and 76 hours of paid covid leave for part-time employees.

Covid pay was eligible for an employee who met the criteria for the special pay. If an employee used up their covid pay, then they would be able to use sick leave or vacation for any other time off related to the coronavirus.

The council approved about $13,500 in purchases for Lincoln Fire Department: $7,000 for an extractor to wash turnout gear and about $6,600-$7,000 for repairs to the ladder truck. The money will come from the city's capital fund account. Presently, the fire department has been taking its turnout gear to Siloam Springs to wash it.

Mayor Doug Hutchens said the city and school are still in discussions about land for a solar array to provide energy to both entities through contracts with Today's Power. Hutchens said the school has identified about 9 acres and the city would need about 2 acres of this. The school is asking the city to pitch in for the cost of its portion of the land. The council did not make a decision on the request, and the school has not purchased the land yet.

Council member Terry Bryson gave an update on Lincoln Planning Commission. Projects in the city include the new Freedom Estates subdivision. The commission approved the preliminary plat for Freedom Estates this summer. Other projects ongoing are the tech reviews for a new Legacy Bank branch at the corner of West Street and U.S. Highway 62, and reviews for a cell tower permit for a Verizon wireless tower in the southwest corner of the city.

The city received a distribution of $29,239 for its 1-cent local sales tax in July and the same amount for the second 1-cent sales tax that is dedicated to the policy and fire departments.