Little Rock police: Man arrested in Friday fatal shooting

Little Rock police arrested a man Sunday in connection with a homicide Friday on Leeds Street.

Alex Kianta Sims, 23, was arrested on charges of capital murder, five counts of terroristic acts, and possession of a firearm by certain persons, according to the Pulaski County jail inmate log and a Little Rock Police Department Twitter post Monday.

Calista Anderson, 21, of Little Rock was shot and killed in the 3200 block of Leeds Street off Asher Avenue, according to police reports and Twitter posts.

Department spokesman Mark Edwards said the shooting happened Friday just before midnight.

Sims was being held at the Pulaski County jail Monday afternoon.