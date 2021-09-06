Murder suspect’s bail pulled in assault case

TEXARKANA — Prosecutors in Texas and Arkansas are taking steps to keep a man accused of strangling his girlfriend to death last month in Texarkana behind bars.

Travis Alston Turner, 27, is facing a murder charge in Bowie County, Texas, in the Aug. 12 death of 29-year-old Jennifer Garrett of Texarkana, Texas, according to a probable cause affidavit.

At the time of his arrest for murder Aug. 12, Turner was free on bail in Texas and Arkansas for assaultive offenses.

Turner is facing charges of battery and terroristic acts in Arkansas’ Miller County. Turner is alleged to have shot at a house, injuring one person, on Feb. 26, in Texarkana, Ark., according to court records. Court records show Turner refused to sign a document acknowledging his first appearance on the Miller County charges when he appeared before a judge March 1.

Turner was arrested July 25 for misdemeanor family violence assault July 25 in Bowie County.

Turner was released from the Bowie County jail after posting a $5,000 bond on July 27, a little more than two weeks before he is alleged to have strangled Garrett to death.

First Assistant District Attorney Kelley Crisp filed a motion Aug. 20 to revoke Turner’s bail in that case. The motion was granted by County Court at Law Judge Craig Henry the same day.