Neighbors to host major target for Texas game

Arkansas women’s basketball coach Mike Neighbors and his staff will host major 2022 target and ESPN 4-star guard Ysabella Fontleroy for an official visit this weekend.

Fontleroy, 6-1, of Springfield (Mo.) Kickapoo, has about 30 scholarship offers from schools such as Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ohio State, Virginia, Louisville, Kansas and others.

She and her family have made several unofficial visits to Fayetteville.

When she arrives for her visit Friday, she will be reunited with friends and current Razorbacks forward Maryam Dauda and freshman guard Jersey Wolfenbarger. They were teammates during spring and summer basketball while playing for the Missouri Phenom.

Fontleroy and Neighbors have known each other for several years.

“Coach Neighbors started recruiting me in the seventh or eighth grade,” Fontleroy said in an earlier interview. “Over these past years, the turnaround he’s had with the program has been tremendous and the growth they’ve had and shown has been really awesome to follow and watch.”