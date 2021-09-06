100 years ago

Sept. 6, 1921

• A large crowd attended the Labor Day picnic on Park Hill yesterday. People came and went all day by automobile, street car and motorbus. The day ended with a dance that closed at 11 o'clock last night. Athletic events, speeches, dancing and a barbecue furnished entertainment for the crowd.

50 years ago

Sept. 6, 1971

• BATESVILLE -- A trial examiner from the National Labor Relations Board has dismissed an unfair labor complaint against Aerojet Ordnance and Manufacturing Company of Batesville, filed by Edna Howerton of Poughkeepsie. Trial Examiner Herbert Silberman said in his decision that the government attorney representing the Memphis Regional Office of the NLRB failed to prove that the Company violated any provision of the National Labor Relations Act. Mrs. Howerton had charged that on or about December 20, 1970, her employment was terminated because of her membership and activities in behalf of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers.

25 years ago

Sept. 6, 1996

• On the glass doors of the Wendy's on East Broadway in North Little Rock, big red letters blare: "QUARANTINED." Smaller ones scrawled in pen explain why: "FIRE." The flames were extinguished early Sunday morning, but the North Little Rock Health Unit's fill-in-the-blank sign sparked some false rumors in North Little Rock. Jeff Voskamp, chief executive officer of Fourjay LLC, a company that owns several Wendy's restaurants in Arkansas, had a phone call asking if the restaurant had closed because an employee had hepatitis.

10 years ago

Sept. 6, 2011

• Changing diapers on a bus, or passengers who might be raising a stink themselves, are among behaviors covered in transit-etiquette rules Central Arkansas Transit Authority began handing out last week to passengers. The "Rules of Conduct and Inappropriate Conduct" outlines the public transit agency's right to ask offenders to leave a bus, River Rail streetcar or River Cities Travel Center, and the agency's authority to exclude riders with repeat infractions. CATA provides transit service in Little Rock, North Little Rock, Sherwood, Maumelle and unincorporated Pulaski County.