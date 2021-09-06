OTHERS SAY: More of us need to donate blood

The Star Tribune (Minneapolis)

If you've ever been short on blood, you know what it is to feel rotten. Too little blood coursing through your body can leave your head pounding and your lungs laboring. Simple physical tasks like climbing a flight of stairs may become impossible feats of endurance.

And if you were fortunate enough to receive a blood transfusion, you can also appreciate the relief it brings. The change is sudden and miraculous.

"There is a critical need right now," said Sue Thesenga, a Red Cross spokeswoman. "The blood is going out faster than it's coming in."

Thesenga added that her organization is delivering blood products at a rate 12 percent higher than at this time last year. She explained that the nation's supply needs continual replenishing; blood products don't have a long shelf life.

The Red Cross aims to keep a five-day supply available and ready to go should the need arise. To meet that standard, the Red Cross needs a steady stream of donors willing to roll up their sleeves.

Happily, more than one-third of Americans meet the eligibility criteria to donate blood. Less happily, fewer than 1 in 10 of those who are eligible actually do so.