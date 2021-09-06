Police: Burglar shotby PB homeowner

A male subject was shot and killed Saturday night in a Pine Bluff residence, and police said it was likely the result of a homeowner shooting a burglar.

About 10:40 p.m., officers were sent to a shooting at a home at 210 W. 18th Ave., where they met the owner. While at the residence, police said they located a deceased male with what appeared to be a single gunshot wound.

"At this time, it appears that the homeowner shot a burglar in their home," stated a news release from the Pine Bluff Police Department. "An update will be made if any charges are filed."

Police did not have an identification of the dead person at 1 a.m. Sunday when the news release was issued, and said they would release the person's name once it is known and his family has been notified.

The body will be taken to the state Crime Laboratory for an autopsy, police reported. This is the 20th homicide for Pine Bluff in 2021.