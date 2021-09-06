Police in Prairie Grove now required to intervene in excessive force

PRAIRIE GROVE -- The Prairie Grove City Council on Aug. 16 approved changes to the police department policy manual.

One change is a new policy that requires officers to act if they see a fellow officer using too much force or other activity that is not acceptable to anyone. The policy is one from the Arkansas Association of Police of Chiefs and is endorsed by the Arkansas Municipal League.

The other changes involved vacation days and meal costs.

Officers now will receive five weeks of vacation after 20 years of service. This is comparable to Farmington's policy for its police officers, according to information provided to the council.

Police department employees who have five years or less and have worked for the police department for one year receive 15 days of paid vacation. Officers earn 17 vacation days after six years; 19 days after eight years; 20 days after 10 years; 22 days after 12 years; 23 days after 15 years; 25 days after 20 years.

Officers also will receive $50 per day, up from $39 per day, for meal costs for travel and training. This is the same amount provided to city personnel.

The council also approved:

• A resolution to accept a bid of $14,360 from Absolute Roofing & Construction for a new roof for City Hall.

• An ordinance to waive competitive bidding for the rehabilitation of the lift station on Heritage Parkway and authorize a contract with Jack Tyler Engineering of Little Rock for almost $59,000 to rehab the lift station and make fixture upgrades to accommodate capacity increase and new pumps.

• A resolution to accept a bid from Sure Foundation Construction for a new roof for the fire station, $37,000, and a new roof for the police station, $30,200.

• An ordinance to amend the list of professional services that are exempt from competitive bidding. The list includes the following services: legal, financial advisory, architectural, engineering, construction management, land surveying, appraisal, land use planning, economic development, pooled risk management (insurance) through Arkansas Municipal League.