Shooting at Chili's

leaves man injured

One person was injured during a shooting Saturday night at the Chili's Grill & Bar on East McCain Boulevard, according to police.

North Little Rock police officers responded at 10:47 p.m. to a call about shots fired at the restaurant, according to a news release sent out early Sunday morning.

Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. He was later released from the hospital, police spokesperson Sgt. Carmen Helton said Sunday afternoon.

Helton said the investigation is still ongoing and that there is no suspect information available at this time.