Six firms teaming up on casino resort

RUSSELLVILLE -- Gulfside Casino Partnership announced recently that it is partnering with five additional Arkansas-based companies for its $254 million River Valley Casino Resort, which is to be built in Russellville.

The companies are Curtis H. Stout Inc.; Middleton Heating & Air; Stephens Insurance; Westrock Coffee; and Russellville-based Barrett & Associates.

"We're honored to support Gulfside Casino Partnership as it builds its River Valley Casino Resort," said Morgan Barrett of Barrett & Associates, a land surveying and environmental engineering firm.

The Pope County casino license has been mired in conflict for several years. Cherokee Nation Businesses is fighting for the Pope County casino license against Mississippi casino operator Gulfside Casino Partnership, which was awarded the license last year by the Arkansas Racing Commission.

The River Valley Casino Resort's plans include 500 hotel rooms, 80,000 square feet of gambling space, fine-dining options and outdoor spaces. Conway-based Nabholz Corp. and AnderCorp will oversee construction of the facility.

"Stephens Insurance is proud to be one of the Arkansas companies selected to work with Gulfside Casino Partnership," said Miles Stephens, president and CEO of Stephens Insurance.

Gulfside currently operates Island View Casino Resort in Gulfport, Miss.

"We look forward to designing and installing a state-of-the-art heating, air-conditioning and ventilation system for the River Valley Casino Resort," said Mark Middleton, president of Middleton Inc. "Gulfside's decision to hire Arkansas-based contractors and suppliers will help create jobs and spur continued economic benefits -- for the local community, region and entire state."

Ron Smith, president and CEO of Curtis H. Stout Inc., a Little Rock-based electrical and electronics solutions provider, said his company was also honored to be selected as a Gulfside vendor.