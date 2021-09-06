State reports show 3 dead in accidents

A Camden man died Sunday from injuries he suffered in an Aug. 27 motorcycle crash on U.S. 79 in Thornton, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Jeffery Dewayne Herndon, 54, was riding a 2007 Kawasaki northbound on the highway at around 8:02 p.m. when a deer ran out into his path, the report reads.. The motorcycle struck the deer, causing the motorcycle to overturn, the report reads.

Herndon was taken to UAMS, where he died from his injuries on Sunday, according to the report.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, according to the report.

A 79-year-old Newport man died Saturday morning in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. 167 North and U.S. 167 Business in Sheridan, according to a state police report.

Raymond Martinez was driving a 2004 Ford southbound on U.S. 167B at around 9:53 a.m. when he attempted to turn left onto U.S. 167N and was hit by a northbound 2020 Kenworth, the report reads. Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene by the Grant County coroner.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, according to the report.

A Little Rock woman died Saturday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 64 in Conway, according to a state police report.

Amanda Yanez, 35, was driving a 2006 Toyota Scion westbound on the highway at around 4:19 p.m. when her car struck a 2007 Hyundai Sonata that was attempting to turn left onto U.S. 64 from Sunny Gap Road, the report reads. Yanez was pronounced dead at the scene by the Faulkner County coroner, according to the report.

Miranda Furber, 25, of Vilonia, the driver of the Sonata, was injured and taken to Conway Baptist, according to the report.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, according to the report.