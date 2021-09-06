GOLF

Arkansas finishes third at Carmel Cup

The University of Arkansas men's golf team finished third at the Carmel Cup on Sunday at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif.

Arkansas finished with a 13-under 1,067. Oklahoma State won the 54-hole tournament with a 1,062 over Oklahoma (1,063).

Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira and Wil Gibson both finished in the top 10 individually for Arkansas. Fernandez de Oliveira tied for third place at 211 -- his first career top-five finish -- after shooting a final-round 73. Gibson finished in a tie for 10th place (213) and shot a 70 on Sunday.

Also for the Razorbacks, Julian Perico and Segundo Oliva Pinto -- who each shot a final-round 67 -- tied for 17th place with a 215. Luke Long (68) and Juan Camilo Vesga (71) finished in a tie for 27th place at 218.

ASU, UALR women compete in Alabama

The Arkansas State University women's golf team set a program record with a 6-under 282 in the second of three rounds Sunday at the South Alabama Intercollegiate at Magnolia Grove in Mobile, Ala.

ASU is in fourth place with a 1-under 575.

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock is in eighth place at 17-over 593 after shooting an 8-over 296 on Sunday.

ASU's Olivia Schmidt is tied for the individual lead after shooting a 66 on Sunday. Schmidt is 10-under 134 and is even with Zulaikah Nasser of Sam Houston State.

Also for the Red Wolves, Kayla Burke is tied for 16th place with a 145 after shooting a second-round 73. Casey Sommer (74) and Charlotte Menager (71) are both tied for 41st place at 149. Madison Smith (72) is tied for 71st place with a 153.

For the Trojans, Viktoria Kmacova (72) and Katja Muller (75) are tied for 26th place at 147. Tilde Blocker (75) is in a tie for 41st place with a 149. Kellie Gachaga (74) and Agatha Alesson (78) are both at 154 through two rounds and are tied for 77th place.

FOOTBALL

Lyon loses on road

Lyon College allowed 34 first-quarter points and never recovered in a 76-10 loss to Ottawa (Ariz.) on Saturday night at Spirit Field in Surprise, Ariz.

The Scots (0-2, 0-1 Sooner Athletic Conference) trailed 34-0 at the end of the first quarter and 55-0 at halftime to Ottawa (1-0, 1-0).

Reece Stange got Lyon on the scoreboard in the third quarter with a 36-yard field goal that pulled the Scots within 62-3 at the 4:06 mark.

Michael Troxler had a 50-yard run with 10:36 remaining for Lyon's only touchdown of the game, which made the score 69-10 Ottawa.

Isaiah Bradford completed 12 of 32 passes for 82 yards and an interception for Lyon. Li'Quesni October led the Scots on defense with 12 tackles.

The Scots were outgained 652-225.

Lyon will host Wayland Baptist (Texas) in its home opener at 2 p.m. Saturday at Pioneer Stadium in Batesville.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services