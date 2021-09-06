Super Quiz: Three-Letter Words

N: A successful show. V: Strike with a blow.
N: An adult male. V: Take charge of a certain job.
N: The cutting part of a drill. V: Used your teeth to break something.
N: A physical reaction you cannot control. V: To insert or adjust until correctly in place.
N: One complete trip around a course in a race. V: Take up with the tongue.
N: A law passed by a country's government. V: To perform on stage or in a movie.
N: A foolish person. V: To diminish the supply.
N: A loud, unpleasant noise. V: Instill into a person by constant repetition.
N: Someone's stomach. V: To destroy the inside of a building.
ANSWERS:
Hit
Man
Bit
Fit
Lap
Act
Sap
Din
Gut