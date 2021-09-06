Super Quiz: Three-Letter Words

N: A successful show. V: Strike with a blow.

N: An adult male. V: Take charge of a certain job.

N: The cutting part of a drill. V: Used your teeth to break something.

N: A physical reaction you cannot control. V: To insert or adjust until correctly in place.

N: One complete trip around a course in a race. V: Take up with the tongue.

N: A law passed by a country's government. V: To perform on stage or in a movie.

N: A foolish person. V: To diminish the supply.

N: A loud, unpleasant noise. V: Instill into a person by constant repetition.