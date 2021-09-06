Sections
Super Quiz: Three-Letter Words

  1. N: A successful show. V: Strike with a blow.

  2. N: An adult male. V: Take charge of a certain job.

  3. N: The cutting part of a drill. V: Used your teeth to break something.

  4. N: A physical reaction you cannot control. V: To insert or adjust until correctly in place.

  5. N: One complete trip around a course in a race. V: Take up with the tongue.

  6. N: A law passed by a country's government. V: To perform on stage or in a movie.

  7. N: A foolish person. V: To diminish the supply.

  8. N: A loud, unpleasant noise. V: Instill into a person by constant repetition.

  9. N: Someone's stomach. V: To destroy the inside of a building.

ANSWERS:

  1. Hit

  2. Man

  3. Bit

  4. Fit

  5. Lap

  6. Act

  7. Sap

  8. Din

  9. Gut

Super Quiz: Three-Letter Words

