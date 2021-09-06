T-hangar project begins in Conway

Conway Airport director Jack Bell said last week that foundation work has begun on the new T-hangar project at the airport.

The building is to be delivered in two weeks, and construction will begin shortly thereafter, Bell said.

"We hope to have construction completed by November," he said.

The contract for the T-hangars construction was awarded in June to Frank A. Rogers Co. The amount of the contract was reduced by $25,000 to $968,194 by removing the cost of fiber-optic installation.

The current hangar space is at capacity, with a waiting list of 37 aircraft owners seeking parking spaces at the airport.

T-hangars are in the shape of the letter T to accommodate the shape of a plane. The hangar is narrower where the tail section of the plane is stored.