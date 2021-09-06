Texarkana police officer who died of covid-19 honored at ceremony

TEXARKANA, Texas -- Lt. Clay McClure's son William McClure received his late father's service weapon Monday in a ceremony at the Texarkana Texas Police Department's training building.

"We always let our officers keep their service weapons when they retire. This is the service weapon that Lt. McClure used to help keep Texarkana safe and we want to present it to his son William," Police Chief Kevin Schutte said.

McClure, 54, died in July from covid-19. The department held his posthumous retirement ceremony Aug. 30 at the end of its promotions and officer of the quarter ceremony.

McClure's wife, Susan, and daughter Noranda were also on hand to receive his retirement plaque and other mementos, including a gift bag full of letters of support from citizens and other law enforcement officers from across the country.

McClure had been with the department for 25 years, Schutte said.

"He was eligible for retirement and we didn't want that accomplishment to go unnoticed," Schutte said.

The department also recognized officer Dustin Johnson as officer of the quarter

Jerry McIntire and Sara Thacker received the civilian award of excellence for their efforts of organizing evidence and property. This award is only given twice a year.

Cody Harris was promoted to sergeant at the ceremony.

Sgt. Jeremy Courtney was promoted to lieutenant during the ceremony.

Courtney's promotion was bittersweet as a result of the lieutenant place coming open as a result of McClure's death.

"This is not the way he wanted to be promoted, but I know that Lt. McClure would be proud of him," Schutte said.