UAPB, others observe Morrill Act of 1890

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, 1890 Universities Foundation, the 1890 University System and other higher education leaders, are observing the 131st anniversary of the Morrill Act of 1890.

Congresswoman Alma Adams (D-N.C.), introduced a congressional resolution on Aug. 30 with several colleagues commemorating the anniversary. Adams is founder and co-chair of the Congressional Bipartisan Historically Black Colleges and Universities Caucus, according to her website, https://adams.house.gov/.

"1890s Land Grant Universities, like all Historically Black Colleges and Universities, have opened doors of opportunity for millions of students over the past 131 years," Adams said on her website. "Especially as we face a global pandemic, it's important to remember these institutions are more than universities: they're the cornerstones of communities both urban and rural. This success has come even though 1890s haven't benefitted from the same resources as other land-grant universities. As a proud 1890s graduate, I am honored to introduce this resolution celebrating the 131st anniversary of our dear universities."

The 1890 law was the second Morrill act.

"Passed in Congress and signed on Aug. 30, 1890, the Second Morrill Act included the stipulation that African Americans were to be included in the United States Land-Grant University Higher Education System without discrimination," according to an Alabama A&M Universit webpage. "It further made provision that required states with separate colleges for Black and White citizens, to designate or establish a college to train Black students in agriculture, mechanical arts, and architecture as well."

UAPB is among the 1890 institutions of higher education.

"The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff is proud of its rich heritage as an 1890 land-grant institution," UAPB Chancellor Laurence B. Alexander said in a news release.

"Just as it was at the time of our founding, access and opportunity continue to be the bedrock of a UAPB education. We are a bridge -- improving lives through an exceptional education, a culturally-relevant learning experience and exposure to growth opportunities beyond the classroom," Alexander said. "Our designation as an 1890 land-grant institution fuels our mission to serve a diverse student population and to foster learning, growth and productivity. Additionally, our 1890 land-grant designation continues to pave the way for innovations in science and technology, agriculture, medicine and business."

Mortimer Neufville is president and chief executive officer of the 1890 Universities Foundation.

"The 1890 Universities Foundation, on behalf of our 19 member institutions, express our ongoing gratitude to Congresswoman Adams and all of her colleagues for their leadership on behalf of our universities in the 117th Congress," Neufville said. "We urge unanimous support of this resolution and encourage participation in activities to commemorate this occasion."

These universities are catalysts for underserved communities across the country, said Makola Abdullah, chairman of the Council of 1890 Universities and president of Virginia State University.

"Our network of 19 universities continue to collaborate and work in ways big and small as we navigate the covid-19 pandemic and still provide the high-quality research, education and public outreach at the local, regional, national and global levels," Abdullah said.

The 1890 Universities Foundation was established in December 2016 to mobilize, manage resources, and facilitate implementation of collaborative, high-impact programs, according to the release.

"The foundation's mission is to assist the 1890 universities by leveraging partnerships and charitable investments that fund innovative solutions to address compelling economic, social, health, environmental and technological challenges facing our communities, our nation and the world," the release states.

The 1890 land-grant universities are: Alabama A&M University, Alcorn State University, Central State University, Delaware State University, Florida A&M University, Fort Valley State University, Kentucky State University, Langston University, Lincoln University in Missouri, North Carolina A&T State University, Prairie View A&M University, South Carolina State University, Southern University and A&M College, Tennessee State University, Tuskegee University, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, Virginia State University and West Virginia State University.