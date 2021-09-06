Washington County marriage licenses

Washington County

Aug. 26

Micah Daniel Aguirre Conduff, 20, and Katherine Janae Pauls, 21, both of Fayetteville

Christopher Steven Butler, 43, Bella Vista, and Angelica Marguerita Nunez, 43, Fayetteville

Brian Christopher Hurley, 41, and Anastasia Nabil El-Kilani, 34, both of Fayetteville

Steven Garcia Ponce, 51, and Melanie June Simmons, 34, both of Springdale

Zane Olen Taylor, 21, and Megan Leigh Davis, 28, both of Fayetteville

Channon Maurice Thomas II, 27, Sherwood, and Lindsay Paige Sreaves, 26, Fairview, Mo.

Jason Leviticus Wood, 49, and Kelly Michelle Passen, 47, both of Springdale

Aug. 27

Jonathan Oswaldo Barron Gonzalez, 22, and Giselle Castillo-Portillo, 22, both of Springdale

Alvin Elmer Ferren Jr., 78, Kensett, and Gloria Kay Hannah, 72, Fayetteville

Joseph Bartholomew Hickey, 29, and Rachel Lynn Yeager, 29, both of Portland, Ore.

Operation Jelke, 42, and Nenrose Lorennij, 28, both of Springdale

Luis Efrain Linares, 22, and Ashley Marie McCoy, 24, both of Mulberry

Aaron Matthew Loehndorf, 36, and Lauren Nichole Fryer, 23, both of Springdale

Richard Dusty Maxwell, 31, and Emily Grace Cox, 22, both of Fayetteville

Chance Daniel Payne, 19, and Allisa Anne Campbell, 21, both of Lowell

John Cary Pope, 58, and Sally Anne Funk, 48, both of Fayetteville

Salvador Rojas, 27, and Elisabeth Calvillo, 24, both of Prairie Grove

Cody Austin McNabb Simmons, 28, and Annaleise Gordon, 27, both of Prairie Grove

Esdras Aaron Valdez, 22, Springdale, and Lauren Marie Fischer, 24, Bentonville

Steven James Warner, 44, McAlester, Okla., and Christie Michelle Yandell, 47, Yukon, Okla.

Aug. 30

Jacob Wayne Byrd, 31, and Tyler Thomas Hash, 29, both of Fayetteville

Pedro Calderon, 50, and Maria Luisa Amaya, 43, both of Springdale

Justin Wade Calhoun, 43, North Little Rock, and Lindsey Michelle Swagerty, 37, West Fork

Kenneth Wade Ratliff II, 40, and Kelli Deanne Taylor, 42, both of Springdale

Evan Elliott Ray, 33, and Esmeralda Azucena Merlos, 34, both of Fayetteville

Jaylee Joan Santisteban-Vazquez, 23, Berryville, and Meti Dinku Deysas, 23, Fayetteville

Aug. 31

Justin Clay Hall, 35, and Gemma Lee Tedeschi, 26, both of St. Louis

Tanner Winston Holt, 25, and Trine Elizabeth Spann, 22, both of Fayetteville

Michael Brennan Hutsell, 22, Prairie Grove, and Toreanne Marie Sanford, 19, Farmington

Payton Walker Perry, 25, and Emily Lauren Howard, 25, both of Farmington

Clayton Duane Spencer, 29, and Madalyn Kate Roussel, 29, both of Elkins

Sept. 1

Hunter Nicholas Adams, 23, and Taresa Marie Jewett, 41, both of Fayetteville

Aaron Joseph Authement, 23, and Adrienne Elizabeth Spurlock, 22, both of Fayetteville

Craig Michael Buckley, 25, and Jillian Elise Hatfield, 23, both of Fayetteville

William Aaron Hall Jr., 54, and Winter Shani Thomas, 35, both of Fayetteville

Graham Granger Hawks, 65, and Elizabeth Chadbourn McKee, 72, both of Fayetteville

Adam Lee Hutchens, 30, and Rebecca Leanne Buckley, 33, both of Elkins

Ethan Oliver Mabie, 32, and Whitney Nicole Sneed, 27, both of Fayetteville

Omar Rodriguez, 36, Springdale, and Gulshad Kuatbaevna Koshkarbaeva, 30, Fayetteville

Christopher Lee Upton, 25, and Jordan Mercedes Anderson, 24, both of Fayetteville