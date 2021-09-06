Washington County marriage licenses

Washington County
Aug. 26
Micah Daniel Aguirre Conduff, 20, and Katherine Janae Pauls, 21, both of Fayetteville
Christopher Steven Butler, 43, Bella Vista, and Angelica Marguerita Nunez, 43, Fayetteville
Brian Christopher Hurley, 41, and Anastasia Nabil El-Kilani, 34, both of Fayetteville
Steven Garcia Ponce, 51, and Melanie June Simmons, 34, both of Springdale
Zane Olen Taylor, 21, and Megan Leigh Davis, 28, both of Fayetteville
Channon Maurice Thomas II, 27, Sherwood, and Lindsay Paige Sreaves, 26, Fairview, Mo.
Jason Leviticus Wood, 49, and Kelly Michelle Passen, 47, both of Springdale
Aug. 27
Jonathan Oswaldo Barron Gonzalez, 22, and Giselle Castillo-Portillo, 22, both of Springdale
Alvin Elmer Ferren Jr., 78, Kensett, and Gloria Kay Hannah, 72, Fayetteville
Joseph Bartholomew Hickey, 29, and Rachel Lynn Yeager, 29, both of Portland, Ore.
Operation Jelke, 42, and Nenrose Lorennij, 28, both of Springdale
Luis Efrain Linares, 22, and Ashley Marie McCoy, 24, both of Mulberry
Aaron Matthew Loehndorf, 36, and Lauren Nichole Fryer, 23, both of Springdale
Richard Dusty Maxwell, 31, and Emily Grace Cox, 22, both of Fayetteville
Chance Daniel Payne, 19, and Allisa Anne Campbell, 21, both of Lowell
John Cary Pope, 58, and Sally Anne Funk, 48, both of Fayetteville
Salvador Rojas, 27, and Elisabeth Calvillo, 24, both of Prairie Grove
Cody Austin McNabb Simmons, 28, and Annaleise Gordon, 27, both of Prairie Grove
Esdras Aaron Valdez, 22, Springdale, and Lauren Marie Fischer, 24, Bentonville
Steven James Warner, 44, McAlester, Okla., and Christie Michelle Yandell, 47, Yukon, Okla.
Aug. 30
Jacob Wayne Byrd, 31, and Tyler Thomas Hash, 29, both of Fayetteville
Pedro Calderon, 50, and Maria Luisa Amaya, 43, both of Springdale
Justin Wade Calhoun, 43, North Little Rock, and Lindsey Michelle Swagerty, 37, West Fork
Kenneth Wade Ratliff II, 40, and Kelli Deanne Taylor, 42, both of Springdale
Evan Elliott Ray, 33, and Esmeralda Azucena Merlos, 34, both of Fayetteville
Jaylee Joan Santisteban-Vazquez, 23, Berryville, and Meti Dinku Deysas, 23, Fayetteville
Aug. 31
Justin Clay Hall, 35, and Gemma Lee Tedeschi, 26, both of St. Louis
Tanner Winston Holt, 25, and Trine Elizabeth Spann, 22, both of Fayetteville
Michael Brennan Hutsell, 22, Prairie Grove, and Toreanne Marie Sanford, 19, Farmington
Payton Walker Perry, 25, and Emily Lauren Howard, 25, both of Farmington
Clayton Duane Spencer, 29, and Madalyn Kate Roussel, 29, both of Elkins
Sept. 1
Hunter Nicholas Adams, 23, and Taresa Marie Jewett, 41, both of Fayetteville
Aaron Joseph Authement, 23, and Adrienne Elizabeth Spurlock, 22, both of Fayetteville
Craig Michael Buckley, 25, and Jillian Elise Hatfield, 23, both of Fayetteville
William Aaron Hall Jr., 54, and Winter Shani Thomas, 35, both of Fayetteville
Graham Granger Hawks, 65, and Elizabeth Chadbourn McKee, 72, both of Fayetteville
Adam Lee Hutchens, 30, and Rebecca Leanne Buckley, 33, both of Elkins
Ethan Oliver Mabie, 32, and Whitney Nicole Sneed, 27, both of Fayetteville
Omar Rodriguez, 36, Springdale, and Gulshad Kuatbaevna Koshkarbaeva, 30, Fayetteville
Christopher Lee Upton, 25, and Jordan Mercedes Anderson, 24, both of Fayetteville