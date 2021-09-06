Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.
WASHINGTON COUNTY
Aug. 23
Acapulco Restaurant
1602 E. Robinson Ave., Suite A, Springdale
Critical violations: Food employee touches ready-to-eat food when he put cheese and lettuce on a plate.
Noncritical violations: Bulk container with dry food (flour, corn starch) do not have a label. Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained.
Kum & Go
1220 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained.
Tangier Hamza's Mediterranean
2800 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Critical violations: The person in charge is not on site.
Noncritical violations: Handwashing sink in food preparation area lacks employee handwashing notice. Certified food protection manager certificate has not been attained.
Aug. 24
CBD American Shaman & Kava Bar
509 W. Spring St., Suite 225, Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Servsafe certification not available.
Chicot Hibachi Express
2155 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: No paper towels at time of inspection.
Harps Deli-Bakery
2894 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale
Critical violations: Hand wash sink in deli cooking/fry area lacked paper towels. Bone-in fried chicken temped at 127 degrees in hot hold display unit.
Noncritical violations: Facility lacks thermometer in low boy cold hold unit on display line. Digital thermometer is broken and needs to be replaced. Until then, provide thermometer inside unit to ensure temperature maintains 41 degrees or lower. Facility unable to locate test strips at time of inspection.
King Burrito
7420 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale
Critical violations: Employee was observed cutting limes for food bar with bare hands. Hand sinks in kitchen area lacked hand washing signs.
Noncritical violations: Box of lettuce was being stored on the prep kitchen floor. Walk-in cooler floor has food debris and liquid on underneath shelves. Permit has expired.
Mana Cabana
992 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Suite 2, Springdale
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained.
Mr. Taco Loco
2227 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: No paper towels in handwashing station.
Nick's
18664 Saddle Shop Lane, Springdale
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained.
Pickleman's Gourmet Cafe
410 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville
Critical violations: Tomatoes at 44 degrees in the prep three refrigerator and thermometer was reading 42 degrees.
Noncritical violations: None
Slim Chickens Restaurant
5420 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale
Critical violations: Prep knife was being cleaned in hand wash sink.
Noncritical violations: Flies present in kitchen and throughout facility at time of inspection.
Washington Burgerland
802 E. Pridemore Drive, Lincoln
Critical violations: Cut tomatoes at 45 degrees and chopped bell peppers at 46 degrees on top of containers in prep table. Beans were not date marked in the refrigerator.
Noncritical violations: Drink mixer has a buildup of food. Posted permit is the opening permit; however, the permit does not have an expiration date.
Aug. 25
Little Martians Learning Center
1310 W. Robinson Ave., Springdale
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Chlorine concentration in three-compartment sink at 0 ppm. Permit expired 3/31/2021.
McDonald's
1870 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville
Critical violations: Thirteen house flies observed in food preparation area and 29 observed in dining room.
Noncritical violations: Outside garbage lid is open and should be covered when not in use.
On The Way
4450 E. Huntsville Road, Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Retail food permit has expired. Outside garbage receptacle lids are open.
Royal Donuts
113 N. Pittman St., Prairie Grove
Critical violations: Cheese in refrigerator was 46 degrees. The hot water was turned off in the bathroom due to a leak.
Noncritical violations: Several floor tiles lack replacement (noted in previous inspections). Facility had a pipe bust during the freeze and numerous tiles are now missing or peeling up due to water damage. The floor should be repaired. The facility does not have documentation of a certified food manager and has 90 days to comply.
West Washington County Head Start
901 S. Mitchell Ave., Lincoln
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: The posted permit expired July 31, 2020. The facility does not have documentation of a certified food manager.
Aug. 26
El Charro Mexican Restaurant
701 N. Thompson St., Suite A, Springdale
Critical violations: Food employee is drinking from container without lid and eating in food preparation area. Food employee touches ready-to-eat food when putting cilantro on top of quesadilla.
Noncritical violations: None
Morelia Mexican Restaurant
304 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Frozen food items are thawing at room temperature. Food employees are wearing bracelet. Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained.
Aug. 27
16 General Store, Elm Springs
121 S. Elm St., Springdale
Critical violations: Hand sink in kitchen area was being used as a storage shelf. White French door refrigeration unit in kitchen had an ambient temp of 58 degrees, temped at 60 degrees with probe. At time of inspection, no temp controlled foods were in unit. Staff stated that unit does not get much colder then current temp.
Noncritical violations: Numerous flies observed throughout facility. Floor in walk in cooler has large area where tiles are missing leaving a ledge between concrete floor and tiled floor making the surface susceptible to accumulation of dirt, debris and food product. Facility lacks certified food manager. Information provided to manager. Posted permit has expired.
Eureka Pizza
3973 Elm Springs Road, Springdale
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Facility lacks thermometer in walk-in cooler. Table mount can opener blade has residue buildup. Facility unable to produce chlorine test strips at time of inspection. Facility has food residue and flour particles on shelving and underneath kitchen equipment. Facility does not have a certified food manager on staff.
KFC
600 S. Thompson St., Springdale
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: No thermometers observed in walk-in coolers. Pools of water have accumulated in walk in coolers. Manger states it's from a leak. Ware wash sink is leaking causing water to pool on prep kitchen floor. Hand washing sink next to ware wash dish area has detached from wall almost fell over at time of inspection. Both hot and cold water are still available for use. Facility has numerous missing tiles throughout kitchen area.
McDonald's
4600 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Tables in lobby were dirty with food debris from previous customers. Lowboy freezer on cook line has accumulation of ice and food debris in bottom of the unit. Buildup of grease, food debris under equipment and on shelving in food cook and prep areas. Walk-in freezer door does not seal and has accumulation of ice on seal and door latch.
Patrick N Out
3608 Elm Springs Road, Springdale
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Facility lacks certified food manager. Info provided. Facility given 90 days from day of inspection to complete.
Resendiz Enterprises
121 W. Township St., Suite 18, Fayetteville
Critical violations: Packaged food shall be labeled.
Noncritical violations: Bulk food that is available for consumer self-dispensing shall be prominently labeled with the information in plain view of consumer. Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained.
Sleep Inn and Suites
1056 Rieff St., Springdale
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained.
Aug. 28
Papa Beaus
1303 S. Thompson St., Springdale
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained.
The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:
Aug. 23 -- Pizza Hut, 1772 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale; Subway Sandwiches, 2576 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale; Z's Brick Oven Pizza, 2730 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Aug. 24 -- Harps Food Store, 2894 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale; Homerun Ice Shack, 302 N. Centennial Ave., West Fork; Lincoln Middle School / Aramark, 201 E. School St., Lincoln
Aug. 25 -- John Tyson Elementary, 1967 Chapman Ave., Springdale; Lincoln Elementary School / Aramark, 613 County Ave., Lincoln; Southwest Jr. High School, 1807 Princeton Ave., Springdale; Sushi With Gusto, 435 N. Garland Ave., Taco 'Round Town Food Cart, 406 E. Pridemore Drive, Lincoln; The Piano Bar, 230 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville
Aug. 26 -- Orchard Children's Academy, 2987 Cambridge St., Springdale; Ozark Mountain Bagel Truck, 617 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Aug. 27 -- Josh's Ice Cream Truck, 11096 Marchant Road, Springdale; Maple Market, 109 W. Emma Ave., Springdale; McDonald's, 1089 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Springdale
Aug. 28 -- Jarabes Tapatios, 3321 Brunswick St., Springdale