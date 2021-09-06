Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Aug. 23

Acapulco Restaurant

1602 E. Robinson Ave., Suite A, Springdale

Critical violations: Food employee touches ready-to-eat food when he put cheese and lettuce on a plate.

Noncritical violations: Bulk container with dry food (flour, corn starch) do not have a label. Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained.

Kum & Go

1220 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained.

Tangier Hamza's Mediterranean

2800 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: The person in charge is not on site.

Noncritical violations: Handwashing sink in food preparation area lacks employee handwashing notice. Certified food protection manager certificate has not been attained.

Aug. 24

CBD American Shaman & Kava Bar

509 W. Spring St., Suite 225, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Servsafe certification not available.

Chicot Hibachi Express

2155 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No paper towels at time of inspection.

Harps Deli-Bakery

2894 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Hand wash sink in deli cooking/fry area lacked paper towels. Bone-in fried chicken temped at 127 degrees in hot hold display unit.

Noncritical violations: Facility lacks thermometer in low boy cold hold unit on display line. Digital thermometer is broken and needs to be replaced. Until then, provide thermometer inside unit to ensure temperature maintains 41 degrees or lower. Facility unable to locate test strips at time of inspection.

King Burrito

7420 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Employee was observed cutting limes for food bar with bare hands. Hand sinks in kitchen area lacked hand washing signs.

Noncritical violations: Box of lettuce was being stored on the prep kitchen floor. Walk-in cooler floor has food debris and liquid on underneath shelves. Permit has expired.

Mana Cabana

992 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Suite 2, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained.

Mr. Taco Loco

2227 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No paper towels in handwashing station.

Nick's

18664 Saddle Shop Lane, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained.

Pickleman's Gourmet Cafe

410 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Tomatoes at 44 degrees in the prep three refrigerator and thermometer was reading 42 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Slim Chickens Restaurant

5420 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Prep knife was being cleaned in hand wash sink.

Noncritical violations: Flies present in kitchen and throughout facility at time of inspection.

Washington Burgerland

802 E. Pridemore Drive, Lincoln

Critical violations: Cut tomatoes at 45 degrees and chopped bell peppers at 46 degrees on top of containers in prep table. Beans were not date marked in the refrigerator.

Noncritical violations: Drink mixer has a buildup of food. Posted permit is the opening permit; however, the permit does not have an expiration date.

Aug. 25

Little Martians Learning Center

1310 W. Robinson Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Chlorine concentration in three-compartment sink at 0 ppm. Permit expired 3/31/2021.

McDonald's

1870 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Thirteen house flies observed in food preparation area and 29 observed in dining room.

Noncritical violations: Outside garbage lid is open and should be covered when not in use.

On The Way

4450 E. Huntsville Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Retail food permit has expired. Outside garbage receptacle lids are open.

Royal Donuts

113 N. Pittman St., Prairie Grove

Critical violations: Cheese in refrigerator was 46 degrees. The hot water was turned off in the bathroom due to a leak.

Noncritical violations: Several floor tiles lack replacement (noted in previous inspections). Facility had a pipe bust during the freeze and numerous tiles are now missing or peeling up due to water damage. The floor should be repaired. The facility does not have documentation of a certified food manager and has 90 days to comply.

West Washington County Head Start

901 S. Mitchell Ave., Lincoln

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The posted permit expired July 31, 2020. The facility does not have documentation of a certified food manager.

Aug. 26

El Charro Mexican Restaurant

701 N. Thompson St., Suite A, Springdale

Critical violations: Food employee is drinking from container without lid and eating in food preparation area. Food employee touches ready-to-eat food when putting cilantro on top of quesadilla.

Noncritical violations: None

Morelia Mexican Restaurant

304 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Frozen food items are thawing at room temperature. Food employees are wearing bracelet. Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained.

Aug. 27

16 General Store, Elm Springs

121 S. Elm St., Springdale

Critical violations: Hand sink in kitchen area was being used as a storage shelf. White French door refrigeration unit in kitchen had an ambient temp of 58 degrees, temped at 60 degrees with probe. At time of inspection, no temp controlled foods were in unit. Staff stated that unit does not get much colder then current temp.

Noncritical violations: Numerous flies observed throughout facility. Floor in walk in cooler has large area where tiles are missing leaving a ledge between concrete floor and tiled floor making the surface susceptible to accumulation of dirt, debris and food product. Facility lacks certified food manager. Information provided to manager. Posted permit has expired.

Eureka Pizza

3973 Elm Springs Road, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Facility lacks thermometer in walk-in cooler. Table mount can opener blade has residue buildup. Facility unable to produce chlorine test strips at time of inspection. Facility has food residue and flour particles on shelving and underneath kitchen equipment. Facility does not have a certified food manager on staff.

KFC

600 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No thermometers observed in walk-in coolers. Pools of water have accumulated in walk in coolers. Manger states it's from a leak. Ware wash sink is leaking causing water to pool on prep kitchen floor. Hand washing sink next to ware wash dish area has detached from wall almost fell over at time of inspection. Both hot and cold water are still available for use. Facility has numerous missing tiles throughout kitchen area.

McDonald's

4600 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Tables in lobby were dirty with food debris from previous customers. Lowboy freezer on cook line has accumulation of ice and food debris in bottom of the unit. Buildup of grease, food debris under equipment and on shelving in food cook and prep areas. Walk-in freezer door does not seal and has accumulation of ice on seal and door latch.

Patrick N Out

3608 Elm Springs Road, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Facility lacks certified food manager. Info provided. Facility given 90 days from day of inspection to complete.

Resendiz Enterprises

121 W. Township St., Suite 18, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Packaged food shall be labeled.

Noncritical violations: Bulk food that is available for consumer self-dispensing shall be prominently labeled with the information in plain view of consumer. Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained.

Sleep Inn and Suites

1056 Rieff St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained.

Aug. 28

Papa Beaus

1303 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Aug. 23 -- Pizza Hut, 1772 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale; Subway Sandwiches, 2576 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale; Z's Brick Oven Pizza, 2730 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Aug. 24 -- Harps Food Store, 2894 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale; Homerun Ice Shack, 302 N. Centennial Ave., West Fork; Lincoln Middle School / Aramark, 201 E. School St., Lincoln

Aug. 25 -- John Tyson Elementary, 1967 Chapman Ave., Springdale; Lincoln Elementary School / Aramark, 613 County Ave., Lincoln; Southwest Jr. High School, 1807 Princeton Ave., Springdale; Sushi With Gusto, 435 N. Garland Ave., Taco 'Round Town Food Cart, 406 E. Pridemore Drive, Lincoln; The Piano Bar, 230 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Aug. 26 -- Orchard Children's Academy, 2987 Cambridge St., Springdale; Ozark Mountain Bagel Truck, 617 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Aug. 27 -- Josh's Ice Cream Truck, 11096 Marchant Road, Springdale; Maple Market, 109 W. Emma Ave., Springdale; McDonald's, 1089 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Springdale

Aug. 28 -- Jarabes Tapatios, 3321 Brunswick St., Springdale