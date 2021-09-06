FOOTBALL UConn coach to retire

UConn Coach Randy Edsall, whose teams have won just six games since he returned to the Huskies for a second stint as coach in 2017 has announced that he will retire at the end of the season. Edsall, 63, went 74-70 at Connecticut during his first go-around from 1999 through the 2010 season, leading UConn into the bowl subdivision and winning Big East titles in 2007 and 2010. Edsall was rehired by UConn in 2017, despite going 22-34 at Maryland, where he was fired six games into his fifth season. His rehiring puzzled many UConn faithful, who were still upset that he had left the Huskies after a Fiesta Bowl loss to Oklahoma, without notifying his players or flying home with the team. UConn went 3-9 during Edsall’s first season back, then went 1-11 and 2-10 before sitting out last season amid the covid-19 pandemic. The Huskies, in their first season as an independent after leaving the American Athletic Conference, are 0-2 this season, losing their opener 45-0 at Fresno State before falling Saturday at home, 38-28, to Holy Cross from the FCS.

Clemson WR out 4-5 weeks

Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney said starting wideout E.J. Williams sustained a thumb injury in the loss to Georgia and will miss four or five weeks. Williams will need surgery, Swinney said Sunday. Williams is a 6-3, 197-pound receiver from Phenix City, Ala. He had one catch in the 10-3 loss to the Bulldogs on Saturday night. Williams had 24 catches for 306 yards and 2 touchdowns as a freshman in 2020. He played in 12 games last year, getting four starts for the Tigers. Swinney said if surgery and the recovery go well, Williams could return when the Tigers go to Syracuse on Oct. 15.

GOLF

Molinari to miss Ryder Cup

The man who contributed the most to Europe’s team in the 2018 Ryder Cup triumph will almost certainly be missing from this month’s competition at Whistling Straits, Wis. Still recovering from a back problem that kept him out of this year’s PGA Championship and Tokyo Olympics, Francesco Molinari all but officially withdrew himself from consideration on Padraig Harrington’s team. “I don’t think there’s any hope. I don’t even want to consider it with the condition that I’m in,” Molinari told The Associated Press after a 52nd-place finish at his home Italian Open on Sunday. “I don’t think I would be useful to the team so it’s better if someone in better form goes.” Molinari’s form is far from his sterling performance at Le Golf National in France three years ago, when he became the first European, and second player overall in the competition’s current format, to go 5-0 at a Ryder Cup by clinching the decisive point over Phil Mickelson.

Bramlett claims tour finale

Joseph Bramlett won the season-ending Korn Ferry Tour Championship in Newburgh, Ind., to top the three-event Korn Ferry Tour Finals points standings and earn fully exempt status for the new PGA Tour season. Stephan Jaeger, who skipped the tournament, finished first in the season-long points standings to also earn a full PGA Tour exemption. Bramlett played the back nine in 6-under 30 and finished with a 7-under 65 for a 20-under 268 total and four-stroke victory. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Arkansas Razorbacks) finished in a tie for 11th, shooting a final round score of 70 and a 10-under 278 for the weekend. Sebastian Cappelen (Razorbacks) turned in a 78 on Sunday and finished in 76th place with a 10-over 298.

Hojgaard wins Italian Open

Nicolai Hojgaard sunk a birdie putt on the 18th hole to win the Italian Open on Sunday, a week after his identical twin brother, Rasmus, won the European Masters in Switzerland by also making a birdie with his final stroke. “To finish it off like this, and to do it a week after Rasmus won, it’s perfect,” Nicolai said. It marked the first time in European Tour history that brothers have won back-to-back tournaments. The 20-year-olds from Denmark are considered two of the continent’s brightest prospects. In a nod to the future, Nicolai’s success came on the redesigned Marco Simone course just outside Rome that will host the 2023 Ryder Cup.

CYCLING

Roglic’s title run continues

Primoz Roglic was barely off his bike before someone shoved a beer in his hand, a welcome way to savor his third consecutive Spanish Vuelta title. The Slovenian and his Jumbo-Visma teammates then donned shirts to mark the moment. “Trilogic,” it read, for the trilogy of titles Roglic now has at Spain’s Grand Tour. Roglic dominated this year’s race as few have. He won four stages, proved unbeatable both in time trialing and the mountains, and built a final gap over runner-up Enric Mas that hadn’t been seen this century. His winning margin of 4 minutes, 42 seconds over Mas was the largest at the three-week race since 1997.

FOOTBALL

Cowboys’ guard likely out for opener

FRISCO, Texas — A lingering covid-19 issue with the Dallas Cowboys is likely to keep one of their best players out of the opener at Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay.

Four-time All-Pro right guard Zack Martin is among the latest Dallas players to test positive. Asked if he would miss Thursday’s matchup with seven-time champion quarterback Tom Brady, Coach Mike McCarthy said, “I would say so, yes.” Four other potential starters were in the health and safety protocols late in the preseason but have since returned: receiver CeeDee Lamb, left guard Connor Williams, safety Damontae Kazee and defensive tackle Carlos Watkins.

Backup tackle Brandon Knight was placed on the covid-19 reserve list along with Martin. Receiver Noah Brown was already on it.

The outbreak started with defensive coordinator Dan Quinn before the second-to-last preseason game against Houston. Quinn is back also.

Third-year pro Connor McGovern, who filled in for Martin when he was sidelined by a calf injury last year, is set to replace him again.

McCarthy said the club held virtual meetings Sunday morning before the players came in for practice. They were set to go back to virtual meetings after practice. McCarthy said they would follow the same procedure Monday, the most important practice before the opener.

“The numbers are up in our society so I think we understand what we need to do and I think we’re more rehearsed in the protocols and the adjustments,” McCarthy said. “We’re still going to get our work done.” With Martin likely out, the Cowboys will again be without one of their top three offensive linemen after the trio never played together in 2020.