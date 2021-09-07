1 dead, 1 injured in shooting, North Little Rock police say

A shooting on Labor Day left one person dead and injured another, North Little Rock police said.

Officers responded to a shooting call just before 9 p.m. Monday at the Icon Lakewood Apartments, 2400 McCain Blvd., according to a news release from North Little Rock police. Two females, whose names and ages weren’t immediately released, were found in the parking lot suffering from at least one gunshot wound each, the release states.

Police said one victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was taken to a local hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

The body of the person who died was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy, according to authorities.

Investigators don’t believe the shooting happened in the parking lot, though the release states police weren’t immediately sure where it took place. The investigation is ongoing.