Bentonville police chief announces retirement

BENTONVILLE -- Police Chief Jon Simpson has announced his retirement after 27 years with the department, according to a news release. His last day will be Sept. 30.

Simpson, a Bentonville native and Bentonville High School graduate, started his career with the city in 1994 as a patrol officer after graduating from the University of Arkansas. Prior to employment with the city, Simpson worked for the security division of Walmart Stores Inc. for four years, according to the release.

Simpson was named officer of the year in 1996. He has served in some sort of supervisory capacity at the Police Department in both the patrol and criminal investigations divisions since 1997. He was promoted to a command staff member in 2006 and appointed chief in 2011, according to the release.

Some of Simpson's accomplishments include reorganizing the rank structure, adding personnel, adding supervisory positions, upgrading vehicles and equipment, renovating the existing 1996 police facility, creating a dedicated bomb squad facility, and most recently, overseeing the development of a new Emergency Communication Center, Emergency Operations Center and Criminal Investigation Building, according to the release.

"Chief Simpson's long and distinguished career is a testament to his commitment to make Bentonville a safe and secure community," Mayor Stephanie Orman said.

The city has started the search to identify Simpson's successor. The position is posted on the city website at bentonvillear.com.