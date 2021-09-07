Sections
Crash fatal to Texarkana motorcyclist, troopers say

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 3:58 p.m.
A Texarkana motorcyclist was killed in a Miller County crash after 1 a.m. Monday, according to troopers.

Phillip W. Padgett, 33, was riding a 2012 Suzuki motorcycle east on Arkansas 196 around 1:20 a.m. at the time of the incident, according to a preliminary crash report from state police.

The motorcycle left the road on the north side, colliding with a culvert, troopers said.

Padgett was pronounced dead at the scene by the county coroner, according to the report.

Troopers describe the conditions at the time of the incident as clear and dry.

At least 418 people have been killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.

