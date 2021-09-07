Cycling competitions growing

When you think of live sporting events in Northwest Arkansas, you most likely picture the Razorbacks, the Naturals, high school rivalries or maybe even a little league game. But some of the biggest live sporting events in our area are now pro and amateur cycling events.

I had the opportunity to attend the final day at the Joe Martin Stage Race in downtown Fayetteville in August. It's no exaggeration to say this race attracts the best men and women cyclists in the world. Through this event's 40-year history, Olympians and major tour winners have come to our corner of Arkansas to race on our rolling hills and enjoy our small-town charm.

The downtown criterium is the final stage and challenges the riders' endurance, sprinting and cornering skills in a hilly urban environment -- it's the most exciting and spectator-friendly of the multiday event. Racers hit speeds in excess of 40 mph coming down Dickson Street while maneuvering within inches of one another to minimize wind resistance. It's truly a spectacle.

I was among the crowds that Sunday who lined the rails at the sharpest corners and at the finish line ringing cowbells and cheering the riders on. Most people seemed to be taking advantage of Fayetteville's outdoor refreshment area, which allows open consumption of adult beverages, so the vibes were especially positive.

Between heats, a kids event allowed tiny riders to take their shot at a portion of the course. My nephew Felix even got to showcase his speed on his strider bike -- two days after his third birthday.

The Joe Martin Stage Race, the best-established cycling event in our area, has company. Our area cyclocross races, in particular, have grown in stature in recent years. Cyclocross puts off-road bikers on a loop course that includes technical terrain riding and some high-speed racing allowing spectators to watch at all different sections of the course.

These events are super accessible, welcoming to families and usually free to attend. Cycling events let you get closer to the action than just about any other sport -- close enough to hear the tires whirring and feel the wind from the peloton (the pack of riders, that is, not the stationary bike) as it careens by. The upper deck of a stadium simply doesn't compare.

And as an added benefit, these events highlight our everyday infrastructure, giving us locals better places to ride year-round. Centennial Park on Fayetteville's Millsap Mountain has seen $11 million in investment in trail and park upgrades in the past few years, and it's open to everyone. Who knows? The next great cyclocross athletes could be those kids pedaling past adoring hometown fans celebrating our latest stage race.

Whether you want to get out there and push yourself on the race courses that attract the best in the world or just kick back with a beverage and leave the riding to the professionals, these races can help living in Northwest Arkansas be more interesting, more vibrant and just more fun.