ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Downtown Little Rock Partnership accepting submissions for art installation

Art project

The Downtown Little Rock Partnership, with another downtown public art project in mind, invites artists to submit concepts or proposals for a site-specific art installation on and in the Best Park stairwell, on the parking deck at West Sixth and Louisiana streets.

"We are excited about this upcoming project because it's situated at a well-traveled intersection downtown and there is a unique opportunity to create art both inside and outside the building," explains Carol Worley, chairwoman of the nonprofit's Public Spaces Committee.

Artists can create a design for the interior and exterior of the building, which is 9 feet tall, 9 feet wide and 18 feet long. The Request for Proposal notes that work must be durable and suitable for outdoors with the ability to withstand the elements of the Arkansas climate as well as interaction with the public.

The request window is open through Sept. 30. The committee will select the artist on Oct. 6 and the project will begin in spring of 2022. View the Request for Proposal at tinyurl.com/4ksp2c5e; submit proposals by email to publicart@downtownlr.com.

Ballet, pilates classes

Ballet Arkansas is offering dance education programs for children and adults in the Ballet's studio at 520 Main St., Little Rock, and at the Main Street Pocket Park, 711 Main St. Classes will also be available via Zoom.

Offerings include absolute beginner ballet and intermediate ballet for adults; indoor and outdoor pilates classes; and a master-class series with the ballet's professional company staff for pre-professional dancers 12 and older.

Cost ranges from $10-$14 per hour. Find details and health and safety information and enroll at balletarkansas.org/enrolled-classes.