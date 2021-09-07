HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson’s rankings after two weeks

We’re two weeks deep into the high school football season, and some things are clear.

Bryant is as good as ever.

Greenwood is again the class of Class 6A.

Little Rock Christian and Pulaski Academy will battle for the Class 5A title.

Prescott is the dominant force in Class 3A.

There were some upsets in Week 2. Bentonville, for example, came in ranked No. 2. overall and fell 55-41 to a Conway team that had lost the previous week to Fayetteville.

In Class 2A, Des Arc came in ranked No. 1 and fell 34-26 to McCrory, which now moves into the No. 1 spot.

Here are the updated rankings:

OVERALL

Bryant Greenwood Cabot North Little Rock Conway Lake Hamilton Little Rock Christian Pulaski Academy Bentonville Fayetteville

CLASS 7A

Bryant Cabot North Little Rock Conway Bentonville

CLASS 6A

Greenwood Lake Hamilton El Dorado Little Rock Parkview Jonesboro

CLASS 5A

Little Rock Christian Pulaski Academy White Hall Harrison Camden Fairview

CLASS 4A

Shiloh Christian Malvern Stuttgart Crossett Joe T. Robinson

CLASS 3A

Prescott McGehee Booneville Osceola Harding Academy

CLASS 2A