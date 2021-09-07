HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson’s rankings after two weeks

We’re two weeks deep into the high school football season, and some things are clear.
Bryant is as good as ever.
Greenwood is again the class of Class 6A.
Little Rock Christian and Pulaski Academy will battle for the Class 5A title.
Prescott is the dominant force in Class 3A.
There were some upsets in Week 2. Bentonville, for example, came in ranked No. 2. overall and fell 55-41 to a Conway team that had lost the previous week to Fayetteville.
In Class 2A, Des Arc came in ranked No. 1 and fell 34-26 to McCrory, which now moves into the No. 1 spot.
Here are the updated rankings:
OVERALL
- Bryant
- Greenwood
- Cabot
- North Little Rock
- Conway
- Lake Hamilton
- Little Rock Christian
- Pulaski Academy
- Bentonville
- Fayetteville
CLASS 7A
- Bryant
- Cabot
- North Little Rock
- Conway
- Bentonville
CLASS 6A
- Greenwood
- Lake Hamilton
- El Dorado
- Little Rock Parkview
- Jonesboro
CLASS 5A
- Little Rock Christian
- Pulaski Academy
- White Hall
- Harrison
- Camden Fairview
CLASS 4A
- Shiloh Christian
- Malvern
- Stuttgart
- Crossett
- Joe T. Robinson
CLASS 3A
- Prescott
- McGehee
- Booneville
- Osceola
- Harding Academy
CLASS 2A
- McCrory
- Fordyce
- Clarendon
- Bigelow
- Des Arc