HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson’s rankings after two weeks

by Rex Nelson | Today at 2:48 p.m.
Cabot running back Evion Jimerson outruns a Jonesboro defender to score a touchdown, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, during the Panthers’ victory in Cabot. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Justin Cunningham)

We’re two weeks deep into the high school football season, and some things are clear.

Bryant is as good as ever.

Greenwood is again the class of Class 6A.

Little Rock Christian and Pulaski Academy will battle for the Class 5A title.

Prescott is the dominant force in Class 3A.

There were some upsets in Week 2. Bentonville, for example, came in ranked No. 2. overall and fell 55-41 to a Conway team that had lost the previous week to Fayetteville.

In Class 2A, Des Arc came in ranked No. 1 and fell 34-26 to McCrory, which now moves into the No. 1 spot.

Here are the updated rankings:

OVERALL

  1. Bryant
  2. Greenwood
  3. Cabot
  4. North Little Rock
  5. Conway
  6. Lake Hamilton
  7. Little Rock Christian
  8. Pulaski Academy
  9. Bentonville
  10. Fayetteville

CLASS 7A

  1. Bryant
  2. Cabot
  3. North Little Rock
  4. Conway
  5. Bentonville

CLASS 6A

  1. Greenwood
  2. Lake Hamilton
  3. El Dorado
  4. Little Rock Parkview
  5. Jonesboro

CLASS 5A

  1. Little Rock Christian
  2. Pulaski Academy
  3. White Hall
  4. Harrison
  5. Camden Fairview

CLASS 4A

  1. Shiloh Christian
  2. Malvern
  3. Stuttgart
  4. Crossett
  5. Joe T. Robinson

CLASS 3A

  1. Prescott
  2. McGehee
  3. Booneville
  4. Osceola
  5. Harding Academy

CLASS 2A

  1. McCrory
  2. Fordyce
  3. Clarendon
  4. Bigelow
  5. Des Arc
