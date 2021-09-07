Hollingsworth seeks second term as Pulaski County clerk

Terri Hollingsworth announced Monday that she will seek a second term as the county and circuit clerk for Pulaski County.

Hollingsworth, 57, was elected in November 2018 to a four-year term.

"We accomplished a lot in my first term, and the work is just getting started," Hollingsworth said in a news release Monday. "From our innovative drive-thru absentee ballot drop off to the thousands of newly registered voters to our expansive title and record-keeping, our office continues to serve people all across our county."

The county and circuit clerk serves as the voter registrar and real estate recorder for Pulaski County.

The office works closely with attorneys and title companies to record and index land transactions conducted within the county. It provides administrative and record-keeping support to the county's 17 circuit court judges.

Pulaski County is one of 18 Arkansas counties that have a combined circuit and county clerk's office.

Hollingsworth began her career working as a city planner for Little Rock and later as the economic development administrator.

She worked with former Arkansas Secretary of State Sharon Priest and as director of the state board of election commissioners. Hollingsworth served as chief administrative officer at the Delta Regional Authority, where she oversaw daily operations of the federal agency.