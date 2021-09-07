Happy birthday (Sept. 7): The next six weeks represent a restructuring of routines and priorities. You're going for a life that feeds your soul! Strengthen your strengths and reach higher into zones of mastery, a position that opens new options and attracts admiration, students and romantic hopefuls.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Pity is not a particularly helpful emotion. You'll do your best to reframe any situation that would bring it up, preferring action instead. You're bold enough to ask, "What can I do for you?"

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You're in the middle of a learning process, and this is the part where it gets very frustrating. You may even wonder if it's time to quit. It seems like this is not what you signed on for, but hang in there. You'll be glad you did.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Life will not throw challenges your way today. If you take initiative and challenge yourself, you'll find that outside challenges happen less frequently.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): A friendly interaction could take an unwieldy turn. Conversations have a way of slipping out of hand. Tread lightly; people will be overly touchy. Quickly move on.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You and a million other people aspire to the same thing. Don't let it stop you. No two efforts are alike. And regardless of whether a journey yields the desired result, it will certainly yield some result. Stick with it.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): While magical transformations are fascinating enough, you're not asking for any big change right now. You don't need one. You seek only to become the best possible version of yourself outside and in, and you will get it, too.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): If you pretend you don't know the answer even when you do, the mental trick will help you look beyond your preconceptions. As correct as your assumptions may be, they limit you from seeing the full range of options.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You've been known to put a gracious close on the conversation by saying, "I'll think about it," which is usually a white lie. Deliberation will be unnecessary today. You'll have your answer in the first five seconds.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You'll have multiple issues to tend to, which can only be handled one at a time. First, take the time to prioritize, because if you get the order right, you'll make quick work of this.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You feel tethered to your fascination. You're able to wander off, but never too far before you're yanked back. You will orbit your interest and things will speed up as you close in on it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Take a moment to reflect on your pastimes, hobbies and passions. Reminding yourself what you care about will help you develop mutual interests with others.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): The old saying goes, "The only difference between a rut and a grave is the depth." Whatever the top-to-bottom distance, start filling the void until it's merely a groove.

SEEING THROUGH COSMIC OPPOSITIONS

Two cosmic oppositions cast light on our interpersonal acknowledgments. People who recognize and accept us fully are invaluable. Not everyone can do this. Astute observation is a talent. People have varying degrees of capability for it. Do not feel diminished by those lacking the gift of keen sight. Instead, seek the perspicacious.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “My sisters and brothers never remember my birthday. I’m a Cancer woman in my 40s. I’ve always been the most thoughtful person in my family. I remember birthdays, anniversaries, anniversaries of deaths, graduations — you name it. Only this year, I’m going to remember these dates as always, but I’m not going to do anything about it. No cards or gifts. Because no one cares about me, and why should I bother with them? On a related note, I am the only one of my siblings who doesn’t have children. They leave me out because of this; I’m certain of it.”

A: Cancer is a nurturing sign and as sensitive as they come. It’s also the sign of mothers. I think that even though you don’t have children, your attention to your sibling’s important events is part of your mothering instinct. And everyone knows that mothers get taken advantage of. Their love is so bottomless that it can never be returned as fully as it is given. The fact is that your siblings are too busy with their children to spend the same care as you do on your “children” (them). Take a break if you must, but know that your kindness is a gesture of love and shouldn’t rely on the dividends it returns.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

In the HBO series “Westworld,” Evan Rachel Wood plays a sentient android with motives possibly anti-human. In real life, she shows her pro-human stance in a number of ways befitting a nurturing Virgo, including motherhood and political activism. Wood wrote The Phoenix Act, a domestic violence bill recently signed into law that extends the statute of limitations on domestic violence felonies.