• Anthony "E.J." Elfalak, a 3-year-old nonverbal, autistic boy who was wearing just a sweatshirt and a diaper, was found sitting in a creek and drinking water from cupped hands after he got lost in rugged Australian woodland north of Sydney.

• Suzanne Emery, spokesman for the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs, Colo., said an investigation is underway after a 6-year-old girl on vacation with her family died on the amusement park's Haunted Mine Drop ride, which features a 110-foot plunge.

• Jacob Zuma, 79, the former president of South Africa who was imprisoned on a contempt charge for refusing to testify during a government corruption investigation, has been released on medical parole by corrections officials who provided no details.

• David Harris, 21, of Oak Grove, Mo., convicted of fatally shooting a woman and injuring a man as they fought at an apartment in Independence in 2018, was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

• Damian Hauschultz, 17, of Mishicot, Wis., who pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless homicide in the death of a 7-year-old relative who was beaten, forced to carry a 44-pound log and buried in the snow before he died, was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

• The Madrid Zoo announced Monday that its giant panda family grew with the birth of twin cubs, which are born without hair and with pink skin, and are completely dependent on their mother for at least four months, at the Spanish zoo to their mother, Hua Zuiba, and father, Bing Xing.

• Pharoah Devonell Williams, 21, the suspect in an Athens, Ga., shooting that injured seven people as large crowds celebrated the University of Georgia's football victory over Clemson, surrendered to face aggravated assault and weapons charges, sheriff's deputies said.

• Greg Wilfert, 66, a retired teacher who is marking his 50th consecutive season as a lifeguard at Maine's Scarborough Beach State Park, said that when he first saw the beach as a teenager in 1972, it became his first love, adding, "I found a way to make it work."