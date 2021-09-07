Last American falls to Djokovic

NEW YORK -- For half an hour and a full set at the start, Novak Djokovic's opponent in the U.S. Open's fourth round, Jenson Brooksby, gave him fits and created a raucous atmosphere under the lights at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

That let Djokovic, above all, and everyone else know that Brooksby -- a 20-year-old wild-card entry from California who is ranked 99th and never before had been on this sort of stage -- belonged. And then, Djokovic showed why he is who he is and how he's managed to move within three victories of the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men's tennis in 52 years.

Settling in and sending messages -- to the fans with roars and to Brooksby with some staredowns -- No. 1 Djokovic improved to 25-0 in majors this year by winning 1-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 on Monday night. He extended his pursuit of a true Slam and a record-breaking 21st major championship while also eliminating the last American singles player in the tournament.

It is the first time in the history of an event that dates to the 1880s that no man or woman from the host country reached the quarterfinals.

One key to the turnaround by Djokovic: He broke Brooksby's initial service game in each of the last three sets.

Brooksby was visited by a trainer after the second set and again after the third. Still, for someone who never had set foot on Ashe's blue court until about two hours before the match, when he got a chance to practice there, Brooksby never seemed overwhelmed by the setting or the circumstances.

"A very young, very talented player," Djokovic said. "I told him at the net a bright future is ahead of him."

His 6-4 strides and reach, his anticipation and his variety of shots including a well-disguised two-handed backhand slice all left Djokovic a tad discombobulated early.

"It wasn't a great start for me. Obviously, Jenson was pumped. He had a clear game plan. He was executing all the shots efficiently. I was on my back foot," said Djokovic, who is trying to become the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to win all four Slam trophies in one year and also aiming to eclipse the men's mark of 20 career majors he shares with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. "He was reading the play very well."

In the first set, Brooksby made one unforced error, Djokovic 11. And Brooksby won 14 of the points that lasted five strokes or more, Djokovic four.

When Djokovic netted an overhead to move Brooksby two points from the set, most of the spectators in the 23,000-plus-capacity arena rose while clapping and screaming.

When Djokovic missed a return to cede that set to his foe, Brooksby waved both arms and heard more loud support.

"Electric. Awesome. I enjoyed it. I truly did," said Djokovic, who soon would be hearing his own cheers. "You guys gave both of the players a lot of energy."

He broke to go up 2-0 in the second set and punched the air and shouted. At 3-1 arrived an epic game: six break chances, nine deuces, 24 points in all, spread out over nearly 20 minutes. Djokovic pushed the ball into the net to end that game and make it 3-2, prompting Brooksby to hop and jump and windmill his arm and cry, "Let's go!"

And then, quick as can be, Djokovic regrouped. Djokovic broke right back and, soon enough, the outcome was clear.

"The momentum," declared Djokovic, a 34-year-old from Serbia, "was changed."

He next meets No. 6 Matteo Berrettini of Italy in a rematch of the Wimbledon final,

The other quarterfinals on the men's side are No. 4 Alexander Zverev of Germany vs. Lloyd Harris of South Africa; No. 12 Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada vs. 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz of Spain; and No. 2 Daniil Medevev of Russia vs. qualifier Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands.

The women's round-of-eight matchups areNo. 2 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus vs. No. 8 Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic; No. 5 Elina Svitolina of Ukraine vs. 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez of Canada; No. 11 Belinda Bencic of Switzerland vs. 18-year-old qualifier Emma Raducanu of Britain; and No. 4 Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic against 2019 champion Bianca Andreescu of Canada or No. 17 Maria Sakkari of Greece.

Brooksby's exit followed the fourth-round departures earlier Monday by No. 22 seed Reilly Opelka from the men's draw with a 6-7 (6), 6-4, 6-1, 6-3 loss to Harris, and by unseeded Shelby Rogers from the women's draw with a 6-2, 6-1 loss to Raducanu.

The brackets began with 43 Americans in the singles fields.

"We've got a huge group of guys there," Opelka said. "We just don't have the world-beaters."

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, reacts after beating Jenson Brooksby, of the United States, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Fans cheer Jenson Brooksby, of the United States, in his match against Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, reacts during his match against Jenson Brooksby, of the United States, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, left, returns against Jenson Brooksby, of the United States, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in Arthur Ashe Stadium, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Actor Lin-Manuel Miranda, center, looks on at a match between Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, and Jenson Brooksby, of the United States, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Belinda Bencic, of Switzerland, celebrates her win over Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during the fourth round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, serves against Jenson Brooksby, of the United States, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Jenson Brooksby, of the United States, returns against Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)