Little Rock board to consider new temporary entertainment district in the Heights

The Little Rock Board of Directors is scheduled today to consider a new temporary entertainment district in the Heights neighborhood.

A resolution on the board's agenda would create the Heights Temporary Entertainment District and give the green light for operations on three upcoming Thursdays: Sept. 16, Oct. 21 and Nov. 18.

The Heights Business Association sought the authorization from city officials in an Aug. 9 application, according to a memo from the city manager's office included with meeting materials.

The district is meant to enable outdoor dining in areas not adjacent to the restaurant facilities. Hours will run from 5-9 p.m. if the resolution is approved.

Temporary entertainment districts allow patrons to buy alcoholic drinks from particular vendors in the given area and consume them in the open, provided they wear a wristband.

The boundaries of the proposed entertainment district run along two separate stretches of road in the area of the Heights, just east of where North University Avenue intersects Kavanaugh Boulevard. The district would run along Kavanaugh Boulevard from the western boundary with University Avenue to North Polk Street.

Another part of the entertainment district would cover Kavanaugh Boulevard from Cantrell Road north along the eastern side of the road to where Club Road meets North Van Buren Street, as well as the area zoned for business just north of that intersection, according to the city manager's memo.

The stretch of Kavanaugh Boulevard is home to plenty of eateries, including Baja Grill, Boulevard Bistro and Bar, and Heights Taco and Tamale Co. It's unclear whether some or all of the establishments will participate in the entertainment district.

City directors recently authorized two other temporary entertainment districts.

Although the board initially balked at the idea of another downtown entertainment district just south of the River Market District, citing concerns related to crime and caravanning, the Third Street temporary entertainment district got the OK in July for a timeframe that ends Oct. 6.

The Third Street Merchants Association had submitted the application to the city.

At the same meeting, the city board added three more days to an existing temporary entertainment district in the Hillcrest neighborhood. Its last day of operations will be Oct. 7.