Little Rock police arrest 23-year-old man for capital murder

Little Rock police arrested a local man Sunday in connection with a homicide Friday on Leeds Street.

Alex Kianta Sims, 23, of Little Rock was arrested on charges of capital murder, five counts of terroristic acts, and possession of a firearm by certain persons, according to his arrest report.

Calista Anderson, 21, of Little Rock was shot and killed in the 3200 block of Leeds Street off Asher Avenue, according to police reports and Twitter posts.

Officers responded to a shooting call about 11:15 p.m. Friday, according the arrest report. Anderson was declared dead after officers arrived.

According to the arrest report, Sims was developed as a suspect during the course of the investigation. He shot into an occupied residence with multiple people inside, which led to the death of one of the victims, the report states.

Sims was being held at the Pulaski County jail Monday.