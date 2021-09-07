Local students in ASU leadership class

Thirty-one first-year students at Arkansas State University at Jonesboro comprise the next Chancellor's Leadership Class (CLC), including several from Southeast Arkansas.

Area students listed by major and hometowns are: Armari Jackson, chemistry, pre-pharmacy, of McGehee; Anna Lauren Thompson, biological science, of Poyen; Jameson Archer, nursing, and Raylee Wallace, nursing, both of Sheridan.

Students are chosen for CLC based on their leadership involvement in high school and communities, participation in school events, and academic performance. Students will work together on community service projects around campus, according to a news release.