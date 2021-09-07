Man is accused of shooting neighbor

Little Rock police arrested a man in a shooting Saturday near a house on Queenspark Road.

David Lamb, 42, was arrested on charges of first-degree battery and criminal mischief, according to the Pulaski County jail inmate log.

Officers responded to a shooting in progress about 5 p.m. Upon arriving, officers heard a woman in front of the house yelling that the shooter was behind a white truck in the driveway, according to the incident report.

Officers found the suspect, Lamb, holding an AR-15 style rifle. When he saw the officers, Lamb dropped the rifle and lay on the ground, the report states.

Officers spoke with Lamb's neighbor, who had been shot in his right thigh and right shoulder, according to the incident report. The injured man was then transferred to a hospital.

The victim told police he stepped outside his house after hearing gunshots coming from the street. He saw his neighbor Lamb with the rifle and asked what he was shooting at, then Lamb began shooting at him. After being shot, the man hid behind a tree.

Another neighbor's house was hit by the gunfire. The report documents several witnesses to the shooting.

Lamb was being held at the Pulaski County jail Monday evening.

Woman arrested in theft of vehicle

Little Rock police arrested a woman Monday at the Motel 6 on Interstate 30 in the theft of a Chevy Equinox.

Amanda Hart, 38, of Little Rock was arrested on a charge of theft of property, according to the arrest report.

Hart was caught on video stealing the vehicle, the report states. As officers were on scene, Hart returned to the motel. Police made contact with her, and Hart gave them the the keys to the stolen vehicle.

Hart was taken to the Pulaski County jail.