NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

Walleye by day and black bass by night is a good summertime strategy.

Reese Jones at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said walleye fishing is fair by trolling nightcrawler rigs behind a bottom bouncer 25 to 35 feet deep. Gravel points and flats are good spots to fish.

Black bass fishing is best at night. Fish deep brush piles with a jig and pig, big plastic worm or a black spinner bait. A small plastic worm on a drop-shot rig is best for daytime bass fishing.

Try for crappie 20 to 25 feet deep around brush or in the shade of docks. For stripers, use brood minnows in the Beaver Dam area from dark-30 in the morning until sunrise.

Average surface water temperature is in the mid to upper 80s.

Southtown Sporting Goods in Fayetteville reports fair walleye fishing on the north end of the lake. Troll a nightcrawler or minnow on a harness rig behind a bottom bouncer. Bluegill fishing is good with worms 12 to 18 feet deep.

Catfish are biting fair on trotlines, limb lines or jug lines. Use small sunfish to catch flathead catfish and nightcrawlers, liver or stink bait for channel catfish.

Beaver tailwater

Guide Austin Kennedy said trout fishing is good. Try drifting a Pautzke Fire Egg under a float during power generation. Adjust the float so the egg is in the strike zone. The best fishing is from the dam to Parker Bottoms public fishing access.

Walleye continue to be caught downstream near the town of Beaver. Try trolling nightcrawlers on a harness rig or jig with live minnows.

Power generation at Beaver Dam usually starts around 11 a.m., creating high water conditions and faster flows.

Lake Fayetteville

David Powell at the lake office said bluegill are biting well on crickets. Anglers report catching largemouth bass with Ned rigs or plastic worms rigged wacky style. Crappie fishing is slow. Minnows are the best bait.

Lake Sequoyah

Toby Carroll at the lake office said fishing is slow for all species.

Bella Vista

Nick Gann at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista recommends trying for bluegill with worms or crickets 15 to 25 feet deep at any Bella Vista lake. Black bass can be found chasing shad early in the morning and can be caught with top-water lures.

Please note that fishing in Bella Vista is open only to POA members and their guests.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass are biting plastic worms day or night. Dark colors work best. Try top-water lures at dawn and dusk.

Illinois River

Stroud recommends fishing for black bass with grubs, tube baits or small plastic worms.

Eastern Oklahoma

Black bass fishing at Lake Eucha is best at night with big plastic worms and deep-diving crank baits, according to Stroud. Try top-water lures at dawn and dusk.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports fair fishing at Grand Lake for largemouth bass with plastic worms and top-water lures. Crappie fishing is fair with jigs or minnows. Catfish are biting fair on cut bait or live bait.

At Lake Tenkiller, fishing is good for black bass with crank baits, jerk baits, plastic worms and top-water lures. Crappie fishing is fair with minnows or jigs fished near brush or docks. Catfish are biting fair on cut bait or live shad.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing Guide Service said black bass can be caught early with top-water lures cast up against the bank and worked out to deeper water. Swim baits or drop-shot rigs should work for bass along gravel points with rock mixed in. Fish five to 10 feet deep early, then 10 to 20 feet later in the day.