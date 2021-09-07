NWA outdoor briefs

Hikes explore Beaver, Buffalo

Hill 'N Dale Hiking Club will hike a 4.7-mile loop Friday at the Lost Bridge Trail beside Beaver Lake and 8.8 miles Sept. 15 along the Old River Trail at Buffalo National River.

For the Lost Bridge Trail hike, meet at the trailhead at Lost Bridge North park near Lost Bridge Marina on Beaver Lake. Hikers should display a federal park pass on their vehicle or pay a $5 day-use fee at the park.

The Old River Trail hike will be from Centerpoint trailhead to Steel Creek campground. It includes spur hikes to the Goat Trail river overlook and Granny Henderson's cabin. The hike involves seven river crossings.

Meet at Steel Creek campground at 8:45 a.m. for car shuttling. All hikers are welcome on both hikes. Those interested should contact Bev Munstermann, 479-721-2193, munster@olemac.net. Visit bvhikingclub.com for club information.

Wildlife focus of park programs

Pea Ridge National Military Park will conduct free wildlife courses at 10 a.m. on Saturdays through September at the park 10 miles northeast of Rogers. Park guide Ken Lockhart will teach the lessons that last about two and one half hours. Courses are held outdoors so participants should bring insect repellent, sunscreen and water.

Activities include wildlife observation, beginning tracking, outdoor safety and leave-no-trace wilderness ethics. Participants should arrive before 10 a.m. at Elkhorn Tavern, which is tour stop No. 8 at the park.

Participation is limited to 25 people so reservations are required. Call the park visitor center at (479) 451-8122, extension 1227 to reserve a spot.

School event gets kids on bikes

Bentonville public schools is launching a competition through September called "Bike Bentonville Schools" to encourage students to ride bicycles to school, reduce traffic and to promote a healthy lifestyle.

The Bentonville school with the highest percentage of students riding bicycles to school through Sept. 30 will win a $5,000 grant to use in any way the school decides, said district Superintendent Debbie Jones.

Pedal It Forward, a local nonprofit group that provides bicycles to people needing a bike, will help any student obtain a bicycle who may not be able to buy one.

Videos teach canoeing basics

Buffalo Outdoor Center in Ponca has free basic canoeing videos available for viewing on its website, buffaloriver.com. One video explains the correct way to hold a canoe paddle. Another shows some basic paddling strokes that help keep a canoe going straight.

Magazine touts top bass lakes

Bassmaster magazine recently unveiled its list of the nation's 100 best lakes for black bass fishing in 2021. A handful of Arkansas lakes made the list.

Bull Shoals Lake was ranked No. 9 in the central United States, making it the highest ranked of lakes in the state. Other central United States lakes on the list include Table Rock Lake, No. 10, Lake Erling, No. 18, Felsenthal National Wildlife Refuge, No. 21, and Norfork Lake, No. 25.