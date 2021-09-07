Off the Wire

FOOTBALL

Edsall out sooner as coach

UConn football Coach Randy Edsall has left the program a day after announcing he would retire at the end of the season. Edsall, whose teams have gone just 6-32 since he returned to the Huskies for a second stint as coach in 2017, will be replaced on an interim basis by defensive coordinator Lou Spanos, the school announced Monday "Upon further reflection by both Randy and I, and after having the opportunity to visit with Randy today, we are both in agreement that it is in the best interest of our student-athletes to have a new voice leading UConn football," UConn Athletic Director David Benedict said. Edsall, 63, was originally the Huskies coach from 1999 through the 2010 season, leading UConn into what is now the FBS, taking the Huskies to five bowl games and winning Big East titles in 2007 and 2010. He was rehired by UConn in 2017, despite going 22-34 at Maryland, where he was fired six games into his fifth season.

2 Dolphins on covid list

The Miami Dolphins placed presumed starting left tackle Austin Jackson and backup tight end Adam Shaheen on the covid-19 reserve list Monday, calling into doubt their availability for the team's opener at New England. Dolphins Coach Brian Flores said "it's possible" that both could be in the lineup on Sunday. That would suggest Shaheen did not test positive; under NFL rules, unvaccinated players are out at least 10 days if they test positive and out at least five days if they are deemed to be a close contact with someone who has been exposed. Shaheen, a backup behind starter Mike Gesicki, is unvaccinated. He was on the covid list last month as well because of contact tracing and said he would not be vaccinated -- even though that means he is tested daily, as opposed to weekly testing for players who are vaccinated.

Guard out for Panthers

Carolina Panthers starting right guard John Miller has been placed on the covid-19 reserve list and will miss Carolina's home opener on Sunday against the New York Jets. Panthers Coach Matt Rhule said Miller will be out 10 days, which according to league rules would indicate that he was an unvaccinated player who tested positive. Rhule said last week that only two of the team's players had not been vaccinated. Rhule said Dennis Daley will start in his place. A six-year NFL veteran, the 6-3, 315-pound Miller started 14 games last season for the Panthers.

Mathieu not cleared

The Kansas City Chiefs remained without All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu after his positive test for covid-19 as the two-time defending AFC champions began preparing Monday for their season opener against the Cleveland Browns. Chiefs Coach Andy Reid said that Mathieu, who was vaccinated against the virus, remained in the league's protocol, which means he had yet to return two negative tests taken 24 hours apart. That is the requirement for vaccinated players who are asymptomatic to return to their teams under the NFL rules released in July. "We just have to wait that out and see where he's at," Reid said. "I'll know more as we go on." Mathieu is coming off his second straight All-Pro season, and possibly the best of his career, picking off a career-high 6 passes with 62 tackles and 3 for loss. One of those interceptions came in a divisional playoff win over the Browns in January.

Ravens, Andrews make deal

The Baltimore Ravens agreed to a four-year, $56 million contract extension Monday with tight end Mark Andrews. The move keeps Andrews under contract through the 2025 season. "Mark is exactly the type of player we wish to keep as a Raven long term," General Manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement. "He's competitive, passionate, talented and a leader. We are so excited to have him in Baltimore for the next five years. Congratulations to Mark and his family -- and happy birthday." Andrews turned 26 on Monday. Andrews was a Pro Bowler in 2019, when he caught 64 passes for 852 yards and 10 touchdowns. He led the team in receptions that season and tied for the lead in 2020 with 58. Since 2019, Andrews' 17 receiving touchdowns are the most among tight ends in the NFL. He's entering his fourth season. Andrews is the first tight end in Ravens history to have multiple seasons of at least 700 yards receiving and seven touchdown catches.

Michigan loses WR Bell

Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh said senior receiver Ronnie Bell is out for the year with a knee injury. Harbaugh gave the update Monday, two days after Bell was injured in a 47-14 win over Western Michigan. Bell had a 76-yard touchdown reception and returned a punt 31 yards before injuring his right knee in the opener. He was the team's leading receiver last season and was an All-Big Ten honorable mention selection in 2019. Bell, who started 17 of 33 games, has 83 career receptions for 1,380 yards and 5 touchdowns. The Wolverines (1-0) host Washington (0-1) on Saturday night.

BASEBALL

Morton to stay in Atlanta

The Atlanta Braves locked up another key player for next season, announcing a $20 million, one-year deal for pitcher Charlie Morton on Monday. The contract includes a $20 million club option for 2023 with no buyout. The 37-year-old right-hander has been a stalwart of the rotation for the first-place Braves, going 13-5 with a 3.47 ERA in 28 starts. Morton leads the team in wins and has provided veteran leadership in a rotation that includes Max Fried and a pair of 23-year-olds, Ian Anderson and Huascar Ynoa. The deal comes 2 1/2 weeks after the Braves reached an extension with catcher Travis d'Arnaud. He agreed to a two-year, $16 million contract beginning next season, with an $8 million club option for 2024 that doesn't have a buyout.

MOTOR SPORTS

Bottas changing teams

Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas is leaving Mercedes at the end of the season and replacing the retiring Kimi Raikkonen at Alfa Romeo. The Alfa Romeo team said Monday that Bottas had signed a multiyear deal, paving the way for George Russell to replace Bottas at Mercedes. For Bottas, it is an end to a Mercedes career that never really took off after he replaced then-world champion Nico Rosberg in 2017. Although he won four races into his Mercedes career with a victory at the Russian GP, the 32-year-old Finnish driver never mounted a serious title challenge the way Rosberg did in 2014 and 2016. Bottas claimed the last of his nine victories at the Russian GP in September of last year -- a streak of 20 races without a win. Bottas is third overall this year but nearly 100 points behind teammate Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull's Max Verstappen after 13 races.