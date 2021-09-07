100 years ago

Sept. 7, 1921

• Eight persons, one of them a 3-year-old girl, narrowly escaped serious injury yesterday morning at 6 o'clock when an automobile in which they were riding turned over, six miles out on the Arch Street pike. The car, a Hudson, was badly damaged. ... L.E. Ellenbogen, driver of the car, was pinned beneath the car and was holding fast until the car was raised from him. However, he escaped with only a few minor bruises. Mr. Ellenbogen blames the bad condition of the pike for the accident. He said he was driving about five miles an hour when he saw a mud hole in the center of the pike. Following the ruts around the hole, Mr. Ellenbogen said, the wheels of his car came within two feet of the edge of the pike. He said the weight of the car on the rain-soaked road caused the embankment to cave out, carrying the car with it.

50 years ago

Sept. 7, 1971

• The Little Rock Police Department's Narcotics Squad ended a two-month investigation Sunday with a raid on a residence at 1605 Cedar Street and the arrest of two persons on drug charges. Lt. Walter E. (Sonny) Simpson, the police public information officer, said that the officers, assisted by agents from the Federal Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs, seized about $1,000 worth of narcotics. Simpson said that Gaylord Vernon Hunter, 23, ... and Alvin Leroy Terry, Jr. ... were each charged with possession of LSD, possession of heroin, possession of amphetamines, possession of barbiturates, and possession of marijuana with intent to sell. He said the men each posted a $20,000 bond and were released. ... Simpson said that because of the type of narcotics seized, this was "considered a major arrest for this area."

25 years ago

Sept. 7, 1996

WEST HELENA -- Mayor Riley Porter has rejected a list of conditions for ending an eight-month walkout by the city's four black aldermen, setting the stage for a federal trial later this month that may decide whether the boycott is legal. Alderman Ernest Simpson, a spokesman for the striking aldermen, said Friday that a letter to Porter was hand-delivered by Alderman Johnnie Smith on Monday, which set out the aldermen's conditions for returning to the council meetings. Simpson said Porter rejected the list of conditions outright. Porter was out of town Friday and could not be reached for comment. Simpson said the list of conditions included: Restoration of the striking aldermen to their committee chairmanships and making city department heads more accountable to the chairmen; back pay for city employees who were due raises in 1996. The city is currently operating at 1995 budget levels because of the walkout. The city's operating budget is about $2.2 million, Simpson said.

10 years ago

Sept. 7, 2011

FORT SMITH -- An Arkansas man accused in the death of a woman in Oklahoma has been treated at a hospital and released for a self-inflicted wound to the neck. Sebastian County sheriff's officials wrote in a news release that Elvis Thacker was taken to an emergency room about 7 p.m. Sunday after he was found bleeding. Officials say jail staff members distributed razors to the inmates, who were given a certain amount of time to shave and return the razors to the guards. Thacker was found as staff members were retrieving the razors. Last week, Thacker and his brother, Jonathan, pleaded guilty to attempted murder and kidnapping charges in connection with an attack on a police officer. They still face first-degree murder charges in the 2010 death of Briana Ault in LeFlore County, Okla.