Parkview sophomore ready for UA visit

ESPN top 25 basketball prospect Dallas Thomas will make his first visit to the University of Arkansas as a recruit this weekend for the football game vs. Texas on Saturday.

Thomas, 6-8, 165 pounds, is a sophomore from Little Rock Parkview with more than 10 scholarship offers from schools such as Arkansas, Texas Tech, Illinois, St. John's, TCU, Houston, Texas A&M and others.

"I'm looking forward to meeting the coaches, get to see what they're like in person," Thomas said. "I'm interested, of course, in enjoying the game and getting on campus and experience that."

He grew up following the Hogs and is excited to make an unofficial visit to the school he's watched over the years.

"It's definitely an eye opener," Thomas said. "It's a blessing. It makes me feel like all the work is paying off."

ESPN rates Thomas a 4-star recruit, the No. 9 small forward and No. 23 overall prospect in the 2024 class.

Thomas believes his work ethic has helped him get to where he is today, and he credits his father Clint for pushing him.

"He makes sure I get where I need to be," Thomas said. "I just use that as motivation to make him proud and make myself proud and the rest of my family proud."

He expects to visit Illinois in October and Auburn on Oct. 8. He visited Fayetteville for an Arkansas basketball game while with the Arkansas Hawks in elementary school, but this will be his first Razorback football game in person.

"I'm excited to see how the energy is of the fans, just the environment in general," Thomas said.

Thomas has spoken with assistant coach Clay Moser and recruiting coordinator Ronnie Brewer.

The elder Thomas called Coach Eric Musselman's hiring of former Razorback player Brewer to the staff "huge."

"He's a guy a lot people in the state knows, not just him but his dad as well," Clint Thomas said. "Especially with the parents of the kids just to know you have someone that's Razorback royalty and someone that's been around the program. So I think it was good in that sense to just kind help the parents and the older fans kind of feel like, 'We still got some Razorback royalty in here.'

"And he's relatable to the kids. Ronnie can still get out there and play. Still knows the game. So it's definitely good for the kids to see a young guy that played in the NBA and played with the Hogs and is still involved."

Clint Thomas starred at Parkview before going to play at Missouri State from 1991-95. He helped lead the Bears to the NCAA Tournament during his freshman year under coach Charlie Spoonhour before the legendary coach left for St. Louis the next season.

He uses the game to teach his son lessons.

"I definitely think basketball is the ultimate life teacher," he said. "It teaches you so many life lessons. So I wanted to use that to strengthen our bond. When I grew up, a lot of people helped me along the way."

The recent institution of name, image and likeness for college athletes to earn outside income is welcomed by Thomas and his father, but it's not a major concern right now.

"I really like it and I'm sure in the future that's going to be something we're going to talk about and kind of think about, but I don't think that's the most important thing at this point," Clint Thomas said. "Like I tell him, it's more important that you get your education. You have something to fall back on if this basketball stuff short-circuits or whatever.

"College is more important than making money in college. You want to be set up to make money after college. That's the key. You want to have something that's sustainable years after you're done playing ball."

Smith to visit

Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman and staff are expected to host ESPN 5-star guard Nick Smith for an official visit this weekend along with some other prospects for unofficial visits.

Smith, 6-4, 170 pounds, of North Little Rock jumped to a 5-star status and being the No. 6 overall prospect in the 2022 class in last week's updated rankings from ESPN.

The previously highest ranked in-state prospect in the ESPN rankings was Bobby Portis, who was the No. 16 prospect in 2013.

