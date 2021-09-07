FOOTBALL

ASU's Rucker earns recognition

As much as Layne Hatcher was the story of Arkansas State University's season-opening win against Central Arkansas, he got a whole lot of help from wide receiver Corey Rucker, who was named the Sun Belt Conference offensive player of the week Monday.

Rucker caught 9 balls for 138 yards and 3 touchdowns, giving the Red Wolves a lift after a sluggish opening half. It's the second time the Yazoo City, Miss., native has received the honor. He also was named Sun Belt offensive player of the week after pulling in 9 receptions for 310 yards and 4 touchdowns in the 2020 season finale against Louisiana-Monroe.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

UCA's Lamont honored by ASUN

University of Central Arkansas junior defensive back Deandre Lamont was named the Atlantic Sun Conference defensive player of the week Monday.

Lamont led the Bears with 11 tackles and a fumble recovery against Arkansas State on Saturday in Jonesboro.

The fumble recovery by Lamont set up the Bears' first touchdown and a 7-0 lead with 9:53 left in the first quarter.

WOMEN'S GOLF

ASU 4th, UALR 7th in Alabama

Arkansas State University finished in fourth place while the University of Arkansas at Little Rock was seventh at the South Alabama Intercollegiate on Monday at the Magnolia Grove Crossings Golf Course in Mobile, Ala.

ASU shot a final-round 292 to finish at 3-over 867 for the tournament. The 867 total is a program best for the Red Wolves. UALR had a 288 in the third round and ended the tournament at 17-over 881.

Olivia Schmidt led the Red Wolves, finishing fifth with an 8-under 208. Schmidt, who entered Monday tied for the lead with Sam Houston State's Zulaikah Nasser, ended with a final-round 74.

Also for ASU, Charlotte Menager (72) tied for 32nd place at 5-over 221. Kayla Burke (76) also tied for 32nd place. Madison Smith (70) finished in a tie for 46th place at 7-over 223, and Casey Sommer (76) had a 9-over 225. Elise Schultz (76), playing as an individual, was tied for 25th place at 3-over 219.

UALR was led by Viktoria Krnacova, who shot a final-round 68 and finished the tournament with a 1-under 215. Katja Mueller (73) posted a 4-over 220, good for a tie for 29th place. Agatha Alesson (70) tied for 53rd place at 8-over 224. Tilde Blocker (77) tied for 59th place at 10-over 226 and Kellie Gachaga (80) was in a tie for 92nd place at 18-over 234 to round out the Trojans' lineup. Sydney Scraba played as an individual, shooting a 71 in the final round and finished 6-over 222 to tie for 40th place.

Sam Houston State won the tournament with a 31-under 833. Nasser won the individual championship with a final-round 66 to finish at 15-under 201.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services