"Take Me -------- Country Roads," by John Denver

"Goodbye -------- Brick Road," by Elton John

"The Long and ---------- Road," by The Beatles

"On the Road ----------," by Willie Nelson

"-------- of the Road," by Roger Miller

"---------- the Road Jack," by Ray Charles

"---------- of the Road," by King Crimson

"We ---------- the Road," by the Bee Gees