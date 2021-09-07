Tom Murphy explains his AP Top 25 ballot

Editor's Note: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter Tom Murphy is one of 63 voters in The Associated Press Top 25 football poll, and the only voter from the state of Arkansas. He explains his poll each week.

Who can slow the mighty Tide this season?

Mercy, it wasn’t Miami in the season opener. New Alabama starting quarterback Bryce Young plugged right in to lead a 44-13 rout in Atlanta, where Nick Saban’s crew rarely loses. Many of the challengers for playoff spots looked like mere mortals while Alabama appeared in mid-season form.

Partly because the Big Os — Oklahoma, Ohio State, Oregon and LSU’s Coach — had their struggles in their openers, Georgia catapulted from fifth to second on my ballot on the strength of its 10-3 win over Clemson. I actually bumped Ohio State up a notch to third.

Perhaps I’m over-valuing Cincinnati at No. 4, but Luke Fickel has it rolling with the Bearcats. I’m still puzzled over Oklahoma having to hold off Tulane at home, but the Sooners have had slow starts in recent years.

Texas A&M at No. 6 gives the SEC half of the top half dozen on this ballot.

North Carolina, Miami, Wisconsin, LSU, Indiana and Washington were big droppers in Week 2, with four of them falling completely out. I had Oklahoma State at No. 25 on my preseason ballot, but a 23-16 win over Bobby Petrino and Missouri State caused a pause for this week, with a re-evaluation coming.

Newcomers on my ballot this week were No. 16 UCLA, No. 17 Auburn, No. 20 Ole Miss, No. 23 Utah and No. 24 North Carolina State.

A TON of other teams were in consideration for the final few slots, including Michigan, Liberty, TCU, UCF, Michigan State and many others.

Tom Murphy's AP Top 25 Ballot

1 Alabama

2 Georgia

3 Ohio State

4 Cincinnati

5 Oklahoma

6 Texas A&M

7 Notre Dame

8 Florida

9 Iowa

10 Clemson

11 Oregon

12 Iowa State

13 Penn State

14 Southern Cal

15 Texas

16 UCLA

17 Auburn

18 Coastal Carolina

19 BYU

20 Ole Miss

21 Arizona State

22 Wisconsin

23 Utah

24 North Carolina State

25 North Carolina

Dropped out: Miami, LSU, Indiana, Washington, Oklahoma State