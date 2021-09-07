Troopers: 2 killed in wrong-way crash near Cabot

Two people died Sunday night after a car driving the wrong way on a highway near Cabot hit another vehicle head-on, troopers said.

Stephanie Tighe, 37, of North Little Rock, was driving a 2007 Nissan Altima north in the southbound lane of Arkansas 5, south of Arkansas 89, according to a preliminary crash report from state police. The Nissan collided head-on with a southbound 2015 Cadillac at about 8:30 p.m., the report states.

Troopers said Tighe and a passenger in the Nissan, 35-year-old Wayne Young of North Little Rock, were pronounced dead as a result of the crash.

The Cadillac’s 46-year-old driver, as well as a 30-year-old passenger, were injured, the report states. The two were brought to Baptist Health Springhill Medical Center in North Little Rock for treatment.

Troopers described conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 418 people have died as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.