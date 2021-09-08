2nd man arrested in August killing, Little Rock police say

A second man has been arrested in connection with a homicide that occurred in August on Labette Drive in Little Rock, police said Tuesday.

Antonio Dotson, 22, was arrested on a capital murder charge Tuesday in the fatal shooting of Robert Hubbard, according to a Twitter post from the Little Rock Police Department.

Officers responded to a shooting call at 9209 Labette Drive around 7:45 p.m. on Aug. 14, authorities said. Upon arrival, officers found Robert Hubbard suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said. He died at the scene, according to police.

On Aug. 23, officers arrested a separate suspect, 25-year-old Roderick Hill, in the killing, police said.